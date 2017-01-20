BREAKING: Finally, Gambia’s Jammeh ‘agrees to step down’

Photo credit: Aljazeera
Photo credit: Aljazeera

Gambia’s outgoing leader, Yahaya Jammeh, will finally leave power for internationally-recognized Adama Barrow, after failing three deadlines, a report says.

A France24 journalist in The Gambia, Nicolas Germain, tweeted at 5.56PM, almost two hours after the expiration of the third deadline, quoted The Gambian officials as saying Mr. Jammeh was writing a statement “where he accepts defeat.”

image(4)

For hours, Mr. Jammeh has been in talks with Mauritanian and Guinean leaders, persuading him to step down to avert being forced out by ECOWAS troops already in his country’s territory.

ECOWAS is backed by the United Nations to enforce respect for the December 1 election in which Mr. Barrow was returned winner.

Mr. Barrow was sworn-in at the embassy of The Gambia in Senegal.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Analyst

    Gambia needs Jesus. Jesus loves Gambia.

    • ahmed

      Every body needs GOD including Jesus. (May the peace and blessing of Allah be upon him)

    • Mufu Ola

      U worship Jesus not God.

    • YAHAYA

      Bullshit, we all need God The Supreme.