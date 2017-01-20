LIVE UPDATE: Donald Trump assumes office as U.S. President

Related News

Donald Trump is currently being inaugurated as the President of the United States of America.

Mr. Trump takes over from President Barrack Obama.

Premium Times brings you important live updates from the inauguration.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George Bush are among the thousands of dignitaries attending the event.

Mr. Trump won the November 8, 2016 presidential elections in the country, defeating his major rival, Hilary Clinton.

President Barrack Obama arrived the inauguration with Mr. Trump in a motorcade they rode from the White House to the Capitol.

Vice President Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, alongside their spouses, are also at the inauguration venue.

Former President Bill Clinton (1993-2001) and George Bush (2001-2009) are also present.

The Majority Leader of the United States Senate, Mitch McConnel, and other top members of the U.S. Congress have arrived.

Mr. Trump was just called to the stage and he’s exchanging pleasantries with Mr. Obama for the second time today. They’ve greeted and spent time when the Trumps joined Obamas in the White House hours earlier.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George Bush are among the thousands of dignitaries attending the event.

Mr. Trump won the November 8, 2016 presidential elections in the country, defeating his major rival, Hilary Clinton.

President Barrack Obama arrived the inauguration with Mr. Trump in a motorcade they rode from the White House to the Capitol.

Vice President Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, alongside their spouses, are also at the inauguration venue.

Former President Bill Clinton (1993-2001) and George Bush (2001-2009) are also present.

Senator Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri, is addressing the huge crowd, which packed from the front of the Capitol Hill to the Lincoln Memorial.

Mr. Blunt walked the audience and millions of television viewers from across the world through a brief history of the United States inauguration.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the Diocese of New York, Preachers Samuel Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference and Paula White-Can of New Destiny Christian Centre all led prayers for the new president, his team and the U.S.

About 800,000 people are estimated to be attending the inauguration.

A performance by Missouri State University Chorale has just been held.

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer is giving a speech to reiterate the resilient and smartness of the American people, expressing deep confidence in the country’s economy to continue to grow.

“Today, we celebrate one of democracy’s core attributes: the peaceful transmission of power,” Mr. Schumer said.

Vice President Mike Pence takes the oath of office as U.S. Vice President.

Justice Clarence Thomas of the U.S. Supreme Court administered the oath of office on the Vice President.

The Mormon Terbanacle Choir is now performing to usher in the phase for the oath of office on the president-elect.

Chief Justice of the U.S. administers the oath of office on President Donald Trump

We will face challenges, we will confront hardships, but we will get the job done.

President Trump thanks all the former U.S. presidents present and the citizens of the world for his victory and inauguration.

“We’re grateful to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for their support, They have been magnificent,” Mr. Trump said.

“What truly matters is…. whether our government is controlled by the people.”

President Trump:

We’re transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you, the people.

Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth.

The establishment protected itself. Their victories have not been your victory.

This moment is your moment. It belongs to you. This is your day. This is your celebration.

President Trump:

A nation exists to serve its people, but for too many of our citizens, a different reality exists.

Our education system is flooded with cash but our citizens are deprived of knowledge