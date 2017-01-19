IDP Camp bombing: Death toll hits 54

Related News

The death toll in Tuesday’s bombing of an IDP camp in Rann, Borno State, by the Nigerian Airforce, rose to 54 Thursday after critically wounded persons died.

Doctors in Maiduguri, the state capital, battled unsuccessfully to save the lives of two out of the over 80 critically injured persons that were flown in from Rann IDP camp in Kala Balge local government.

The military says the bombing was a mistake, as it was aiming to attack Boko Haram militants.

At least 52 persons died instantly, while 120 others were injured.

The Borno State Commissioner for Health, Haruna Mshelia, said five injured persons were discharged on Thursday.

“Hospitals in Maiduguri have discharged five hospitalized victims even though two died out of the 80 severely injured victims moved from Rann in Kala-Balge to Maiduguri by the United Nations Humanitarian Air Services and the Nigerian Air Force ‎both of which provided 7 helicopters for the evacuation that ended on Thursday,” he said.

Mr. Mshelia said further that “the State Specialist Hospital currently has 68 of the victims after those initially hospitalized at the military hospital at 7th Division of the Nigerian Army were all moved to the State Specialist Hospital on Thursday.

‎”But happily, five have been discharged by doctors after they were certified to have fully regained their health. ‎We are also hopeful that all the rest will be fine by the grace of God, Nigerians should pray for their speedy recovery,” the Commissioner said.

Mr. Mshelia however said “42 victims with minor injuries will remain in Rann given the fact that medical teams from the MSF, the ICRC and the State Government and other partners have enough medical supplies and health workers which make them capable of addressing their health needs”. ‎

The Commissioner commended the efforts of the MSF, the ICRC and the UN for “their extraordinary commitment to meeting the emergency humanitarian needs of the victims”.

Mr. Mshelia said the total death toll will be announced “soon after all stakeholders harmonize their records on number of bodies buried and those recovered”.