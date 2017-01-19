BREAKING: Police raid PREMIUM TIMES head office; arrest publisher, journalist

IMAG0030

The Nigeria police have raided PREMIUM TIMES head office in Abuja, and arrested the newspaper’s publisher.

The publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, was arrested alongside the paper’s judiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu.

Plain-clothed officers conducted search at the office shortly after 5p.m. Thursday, and said they were acting on a complaint filed by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai.

The arrests came days after PREMIUM TIMES turned down the army’s demand to retract news stories about the Nigerian Army and its operations.

The paper’s Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed, condemned the raid.

“They should stop deluding themselves that they can muzzle the press and intimidate PREMIUM TIMES,” said Mr. Mojeed. “They should know that our loyalty lies with our readers and the Nigerian people who have a right to know.”

He said the paper will continue “to discharge its responsibilities in line with global best practices, social responsibility and patriotism, even at great risk to our personal liberties”.

More details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Spoken word

    rubbish

    • World Wide Web

      @disqus_IU5znOohb5:disqus

      The same question will continue to be asked again and again; despite arrest and intimidation; viz:

      How exactly does a Supreme Court proceeding in Gambia constitute a threat to Nigeria;
      or involve Nigeria’s national interest, in a presidential election between two citizens of Gambia?

      President Buhari and his bumbling Foreign Minister have not been able to answer this simple question.

      • Rommel

        With great power comes great responsibility and if you don’t know this,then it will be difficult to make you see reason

    • Otile

      Are you saying rubbish that Thief Barutai did well by vandalizing PT office looking to destroy documents that can incriminate Barutai himself?

  • GG

    There are a number of people who will put Buhari in trouble because he has refused to replace them. One of them is the Chief of Army. This Buratai of whatever he calls himself should have long been history. And there are many of them like that. I am worried what they will do in the 10 days the man will be on leave.
    He really needs to wake up and be tough for once!

    Why would the Police come and show power over his complaints. Let him go to court and file or complaint or behave himself as he should. Nonsense.

    Premium Times – keep up the good work.

    • Otile

      You know this is a good time for Buratai and his Fulani cohorts to start a war and loot their enemies silly before Imam Mohamed B. comes back from sick leave so that nobody can blame Buhari for the carnage.

  • T-Rex

    Na family matter! Apc govt,Premium Times,and Sahara Reporters are siblings,lol.

    • tony H

      Well said….Thank you very much!

  • Iskacountryman

    buhari on the prowl …

    • Holy Man

      @disqus_N9eI1Jg9MJ:disqus

      This arrest looks stranger than fiction and nauseous than rubbish. But is this a fight
      between a Shiia group and a Sunni Islamist group? I am asking this question because
      Premium Times has been the most supportive of the Buhari government. It is strange
      that Buhari could turn round to arrest the publisher and Editor of Premium Times –
      Nigeria’s flagship online newspaper reputed for peerless intellectual skills and
      analyses, with global awards in journalism profession to show for it.

  • ABUBAKAR AUWAL

    Premium times should not be intimidated by this thug who thinks he and his Cohorts are above the Law. They kill and maim without any recourse to International norm. Tyrants like him have come and gone but the Nigerian masses will always triumph! He will have his fall one day.

    • Otile

      The devil must do his own work.

  • tony H

    Sai Buhari! This is very comforting news reaching us. Deal with the monster you helped create.

  • Rommel

    I condemn in its entirety this seeming act of lawlessness that was unleashed on the premium times,I would want to know who authorized this raid and the law that empowered it

    • ?????????

      @disqus_MSz5KF4VNF:disqus

      WHAT DOES THE CHIEF OF ARMY WANT TO PROVE? DOES HE WANT TO PROVE THAT
      HE IS ABOVE THE LAW ASKING HIM TO DECLARE HIS ASSETS TRUTHFULLY AND IN FULL?

    • Otile

      No other than Imam Imam Imam, ka ji ko?

    • Really

      The same lawless people you sing praise of, the Anarchist and Tyrants in power that you dearly cherish authorized the raid. OK

      .

  • marc umeh

    So they are arresting people because Buratai wants them to ? Is that the way it now works in nigeria ? They probably didn’t bother to get a warrant. In a third world , you do what you feel like as long as you have power.
    Premium times should stay resolute and never give in to this type of harrassment.

  • Comfortkay

    Nigeria is not under Military rule and the journalist should be released immediately.
    The Army Chief is not powerful than the law and this is 21 century and all these nonesense must stop.