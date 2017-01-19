BREAKING: Buhari writes National Assembly, makes Osinbajo Acting President for third time

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the National Assembly, notifying the legislature of his 10-day leave and temporary transfer of power to Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo.

Senate President Bukola Saraki read Mr. Buhari’s letter, also forwarded to the House of Representatives, on Thursday.

The leave is between January 23 and February 6, making 10 working days, the President told the lawmakers through the letter read by Mr. Saraki at Thursday’s plenary.

It is the third time Mr. Buhari will be transferring power to Mr. Osinbajo to act as president, since the two leaders were inaugurated in May 2015.

The first time was in February 2016 when the President embarked on a five-day vacation; and the second time was in June 2016 when Mr. Buhari went on a trip to the United Kingdom for medical for treatment of what the Presidency called ear infection.

A formal notice to both chambers of the National Assembly to appraise the lawmakers of intention to go on leave and handover power temporarily to the vice-president is in compliance with Section 145 (1) of the Nigerian Constitution.