BREAKING: Nigerian govt confirms deployment of fighter jets, soldiers to Gambia

File Photo: Nigeria Air Force Alpha Jets.... One of them declared missing. Photo Credit: http://beegeagle.files.wordpress.com via google
File Photo: Nigeria Air Force Alpha Jets.... One of them declared missing. Photo Credit: http://beegeagle.files.wordpress.com via google

The Nigerian government has confirmed that it has deployed fighter jets and at least 200 soldiers to join their Senegalese counterparts for a Gambian mission.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Air Force, Ayodele Famuyiwa, confirmed the deployment in a statement sent to the media.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed to Senegal as part of Nigerian contingent of Economic Community of West African States Military Intervention in Gambia (ECOMIG) – a standby force tasked by ECOWAS Heads of State to enforce the December 1, 2016 election mandate in the The Gambia,” Mr. Famuyiwa, a Group Captain, said.

“The NAF today moved a contingent of 200 men and air assets comprising fighter jets, transport aircraft, Light Utility Helicopter as well as Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft to Dakar from where it is expected to operate into Gambia.”

ECOWAS had indicated its intention to forcefully remove President Yahya Jammeh from office should he decide to remain in power beyond Thursday, January 19, the date he is constitutionally expected to handover to President-elect Adama Barrow.

Mr. Jammeh has remained defiant, saying he would not leave office until the Supreme Court hears his petition challenging Mr. Barrow’s widely acclaimed victory.

The Supreme Court has said it cannot hear the matter as it does not have the 5 judges required to form a quorum
Any ECOWAS military mission is expected to be led by Senegal, Gambia’s immediate neighbour, and the country to which the Nigerian troops arrived.

Read the full statement by the Nigerian Air Force spokesperson below.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed to Senegal as part of Nigerian contingent of Economic Community of West African States Military Intervention in Gambia (ECOMIG) – a standby force tasked by ECOWAS Heads of State to enforce the December 1, 2016 election mandate in the The Gambia. The NAF today moved a contingent of 200 men and air assets comprising fighter jets, transport aircraft, Light Utility Helicopter as well as Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft to Dakar from where it is expected to operate into Gambia. The deployment is also to forestall hostilities or breakdown of law and order that may result from the current political impasse in The Gambia.

Addressing the contingent before departure, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar urged the troops to maintain discipline and be professional in their conduct. Reminding them to be good ambassadors of Nigeria, the CAS stated that no act of indiscipline by the contingent would be tolerated. The contingent, led by Air Cdre Tajudeen Yusuf, was airlifted this morning from 117 Air Combat Training Group Kainji. Other troop contributing countries include Senegal, Ghana and countries within the sub-region.

You are please requested to disseminate the information through your medium for the awareness of the general public. Thank you for your usual support and cooperation.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Historees

    Premium Times Editor,

    Historians
    should be less sloppy by not marking tonight, the eve of the war with The
    Gambia, as a failure of diplomacy, because it is not. Rather, it is the failure
    by outsiders to deploy intelligent diplomacy. At no time did Ecowas deploy
    anything close to diplomacy. Besides bluster and threat – which have nothing to
    do with the intelligent activity called ‘diplomacy’ – nothing sensible was
    deployed by foreign countries in the context of the actual facts presented in
    The Gambia. Muhamadu Buhari as Ecowas Mediator hardly passed muster. Buhari
    articulated no position anyone in the world heard or agreed. Or did Buhari say
    what international law will be violated if the Supreme Court convened in five
    months’ time and decide the filed and pending election petition against the
    election of Mr. Barrow on a universally valid ground that insofar as the
    Gambian Electoral Commission issued and signed two separate and conflicting
    final election results, there is no way to know who won the Gambian
    presidential election.

    • D. Glavdar

      @Historees:

      In Nigeria, the Managing Director of Sterling bank, Yemi Adeola, continues his own corrupt tenure
      in office despite being caught a fortnight ago with 153 million dollars stolen from NNPC. Why then
      should President Yahya Jammeh in faraway Gambia be threatened with armored tanks to quit office,
      if Yemi Adeola, as a proved moneylaundering criminal accomplice, is granted impunity for continuous
      stay in office?

      It makes no sense! Even Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has never been asked to quit his own traditional
      office in Kano on the audit evidence of looting Central Bank of Nigeria in excess of 1.6 trillion Naira.
      These two examples show the contradictions of President Buhari’s foreign policy in The Gambia.

      A good foreign policy must come from domestic principles well-kept at home, not by endeavoring
      to enforce standards abroad which are routinely violated with impunity inside Nigeria