BREAKING: Senegal moves troops near Gambia as Jammeh remains defiant

Senegalese troops were seen moving towards the Gambian border in a show of force to pressure President Yahya Jammeh to stand down, the BBC reports.

Mr. Jammeh was scheduled to handover to President-elect Adama Barrow on Thursday but has instead remained defiant despite losing the December 1, 2016 presidential election.

On Tuesday, Mr. Jammeh announced a 90-day state of emergency insisting he would remain president beyond the January 19 handing over date.

West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, which has been mediating to ensure Mr. Jammeh leaves power, had asked him to do so before January 19.

While negotiations continued, ECOWAS also indicated it had prepared a standby force to be led by Senegal to force Mr. Jammeh out if he refuses to leave peacefully.

PREMIUM TIMES had also reported preparations by the Nigerian military to join the potential ECOWAS military mission.

On Wednesday, the BBC reported that Nigeria has sent an air force unit to Senegal in support of the possible intervention.

Nigerian has tried to downplay any military role insisting Mr. Jammeh can still be prevailed upon to leave before Thursday. President Muhammadu Buhari leads an ECOWAS delegation to see such peaceful power transfer.

  • Foreign Bulletin

    “The Gambia’s National Assembly has passed a resolution to
    allow President Yahya Jammeh, who lost an election in December, to stay in
    office for three months from Wednesday when he was due to leave power. The
    decision announced on state television will raise tension with leaders of the
    West African bloc ECOWAS who have threatened sanctions or military force to
    make Jammeh hand over to opposition leader Adama Barrow who won the election.”

    ……………Mail & Guardian

    [January 18, 2017]

    • Historees

      Premium Times Editor,

      Historians
      should be less sloppy by not marking tonight, the eve of the war with The
      Gambia, as a failure of diplomacy, because it is not. Rather, it is the failure
      by outsiders to deploy intelligent diplomacy. At no time did Ecowas deploy
      anything close to diplomacy. Besides bluster and threat – which have nothing to
      do with the intelligent activity called ‘diplomacy’ – nothing sensible was
      deployed by foreign countries in the context of the actual facts presented in
      The Gambia. Muhamadu Buhari as Ecowas Mediator hardly passed muster. Buhari
      articulated no position anyone in the world heard or agreed. Or did Buhari say
      what international law will be violated if the Supreme Court convened in five
      months’ time and decide the filed and pending election petition against the
      election of Mr. Barrow on a universally valid ground that insofar as the
      Gambian Electoral Commission issued and signed two separate and conflicting
      final election results, there is no way to know who won the Gambian
      presidential election.

      • The problem i’m having with this ECOWAS is the way they are handle this matter,why can’t they allow rule of law to prevail,why threatening someone that knows much about his country than them? I’m so dissatisfy with Buhari been leader of this transmission.

