IDP Camp Bombing: Ministers, service chiefs arrive Maiduguri

A federal government delegation led by the Chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has arrived Maiduguri, Borno State, in respect of Tuesday’s bombing of a displaced persons’ camp in the state.

At least 52 persons were killed and 120 others injured after an Air Force jet mistakenly targeted the IDP camp at Rann, near the border with Cameroon, where people displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency, lived.

The government delegation comprises the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Ministers of Defence and information; the Chief of Defense Staff, as well as the Chiefs of Army and Air Staffs.

The team has left for the Borno Government House, where it will meet Governor Kashim Shettima.

  • Wetin Naija

    Where is the president? Anyway Fulani people do not value human life. If it were cows that were killed you would seen the president there.

  • www.electionoffenders.ng

    His Excellency President Buhari should have gone there personally.

    This incident is a national tragedy and not something you delegate your staff to attend on your behalf.

    Shame on Mr. President. He should have been there. He could fly from Abuja to Borno and be back in Abuja all within 5 hours.

    President Buhari has poor handlers or he is very stubborn and doesnt listen. Its one of the two.

  • Okeyisokey

    Premium Times, Premium Times, Premium Times!!!!

    Can you hear me? We don’t want more details later on this news because Lai Muhammed
    is part of the delegation and that means lies, lies, and more lies will result from this visit
    on top of the big fat lie the government told us yesterday that only two people died
    in the REFUGEE CAMP, whereas over 200 innocent people were bombed to death
    by the Nigerian Air Force inside the refugee camp. We don’t want more details!!!