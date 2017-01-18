IDP Camp Bombing: Ministers, service chiefs arrive Maiduguri

Related News

A federal government delegation led by the Chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has arrived Maiduguri, Borno State, in respect of Tuesday’s bombing of a displaced persons’ camp in the state.

At least 52 persons were killed and 120 others injured after an Air Force jet mistakenly targeted the IDP camp at Rann, near the border with Cameroon, where people displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency, lived.

The government delegation comprises the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Ministers of Defence and information; the Chief of Defense Staff, as well as the Chiefs of Army and Air Staffs.

The team has left for the Borno Government House, where it will meet Governor Kashim Shettima.

More details later.