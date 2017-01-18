Senate approves Buhari’s fiscal plans it once rejected as ’empty’

Nigerian Senate

The Senate has approved the 2017-2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and the Fiscal Strategy Paper, MTEF/FSP, submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari last December, in readiness for the consideration of the 2017 budget.

The Senate on Wednesday adopted almost all the proposals sent by the president, contradicting its earlier ruling in December, when it dismissed the documents as “empty”.

Its decision followed the recommendations of its committees on Appropriations, Finance and National Planning,

It adopted the oil production projection of 2.2 mbpd for the 2017 Budget, which it said is achievable, “though dependent on the ability of the Federal Government to curtail the Niger-Delta militant activities in order to halt the drop in crude oil production”.

Following attacks of oil and gas installations, the Senate observed that oil production “declined from 1,912mbpd in January 2016 to 1,818mbpd in June 2016 and thereafter to 1,721mbpd in October 2016.”

It also adopted the exchange rate of N305/1USD as proposed by the executive.

The Senate however warned that the Central Bank of Nigeria should initiate measures that would close the gap between the parallel market and the official exchange rate to prevent corruption.

For non-oil revenue, the Senate also adopted the projected N5.122 trillion in 2017, lower than N5.749 trillion approved in 2016 on account of lower Corporate Tax, VAT and Customs revenue collection in 2016.

Similarly, it approved the N807.57 trillion projected as independent revenue for 2017, significantly lower than the highly optimistic N1.505 approved for 2016.

The reduction, the Senate said, reflected the poor level of collection and remittance or inefficiency in the collection and management of independent revenue by MDAs and state-owned enterprises.

President Muhammadu Buhari presenting the 2017 Budget
The planned borrowing of N2.321 trillion, comprising N1.253 trillion (domestic) and N1.067 trillion (external) in 2017 was also approved, however on project-tied basis.

The Senate also approved the N500 billion (N350 billion, recurrent; N150 billion, capital) for Special Intervention Programme in 2017.

However, the lawmakers slightly increased the benchmark price for crude oil in 2017 to USD44.5 from USD442.5 per barrel.

Projected GDP growth rate and inflation growth rate stand at 2.50% and 12.92% respectively.

The Senate recommended that the government should implement “drastic measures to achieve self-sufficiency and become exporter of certain agricultural and mining products.”

In his remarks after the passage, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided in place of Bukola Saraki who was in court for his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, sought the cooperation of the executive bodies when consideration of the 2017 budget commences to ensure expeditious passage.



  • Dr Pat Kolawole Awosan

    Though! the plan may have been rejected earlier but because, it lacked detail then. Now, with full detail of the plan attached without any question the senate, has approved the plan which is a sign of good forward movement for Nigeria.

    • emmanuel

      Doctor wey one of im merecine alone dey cure okripoto, stafilococus, waist pain, stooling, malaria, fibroid, cancer, diabetics, renal failure, premature ejacultion and jedijedi, i recalled you saying the Sinators oout of corruption rejected the document. How come you are now talking about attching relevant documents?
      Was your brain in the mutuary when you commented at the time senate rejected it?
      You cannot deceive all all the time.

      • elvis

        don’t mind that fake doctor. he moves with the wind.

  • emmanuel

    The document is worth les than used toilet tissue paper. Inflation at 184%, exchange rate climbing past the roof, IOC’s are not sure to run at full capacity having reduced their staff strength significantly and have been unable to raise cash call for JV operations which are in backlog.
    Nigeria is a big joke, led by wishful looters and thinkers. A group that ends depression by rhetorics and no specific stimulants. A government that has began diversification of a dead economy by importing grasses from Brazil.

    • No-Comment

      “The only way to stop us from stealing is to stone us. The Nigerian followers
      are as guilty as the Nigerian leaders. The Nigerian institutions are all compromised
      and there is no alternative to them as it is. Nigerians appear not to be against stealing
      and corruption but only against how long you stay stealing and being corrupt. Don’t ever
      expect those in public office to fight corruption on these facts.”

      ….…..Governor Rotimi Amaechi

      (Rivers state)

      (June 30th, 2014)

      • emmanuel

        True, was this from Amaechi the rotten egg?

    • kunle1234

      There’s a new cash call policy which has repudiated the JV cash call which is the right thing to do. IOC will leverage on third party financing to execute their projects. With the right projects executed by the government at all levels and concomitant reduction in vandalism in the Niger Delta inflation will drop and growth with occur. Please be positive. Nigeria is not the only oil producing country to enter into recession. Please listen to CNN and hear the story of Venezuela, you will be shocked. Have a great day

      • emmanuel

        Hey do not talk about Venezuela, it was a supermarket economy. Though it met the need of their moments but did not have tommorrow in mind.
        Meanwhile, the cash call third party finance thing, with guarantee yet to be put in place? Which bank take such huge risk on a dying economy? How many of the attempts made so far on external borrowing has yielded result?
        I did use wishful thinking and stand by it, because Nigeria is a place were positive thinking is much more respected than realities and fundamentals.
        The next we would hear is that a prophet has told us that the economy will be better in 2017

  • Retired Journalist 2017

    DEAR SIR,

    Premium Times Editors need schooling to know the difference between a SENATE and A DEN OF THIEVES.
    Journalism needs good education to avoid a journalist mistaking a den of thieves for Senate of the republic.
    The National Open University cannot help in this instance with a dunce like Olusegun Obasanjo as alumnus.
    At 500 to one dollar the chances of sponsoring the Editor who cast this headline to HARVARD are nil and slim.
    Despite that all doors to good education are closed the point that journalism needs education can’t be overdone.

    • Noxtradamus

      “Any country that repeatedly violates the rights of its citizens could
      and would never survive. While every society gravitates towards positivity,
      Nigerian State is helplessly magnetized to negativity. To survive, the
      Nigerian state is in perpetual fear of citizen, watching him/her closely,
      making sure he/she is subjugated in the socio – economic milieu. Unfortunately
      for the Nigerian State, the opposite has been the result.

      The citizenry
      has found means to extricate itself from the drowning quicksand of poverty and
      is increasingly taking up arms against the state, challenging it and its
      purveyors to the inevitable confrontation for a shade under the tree of
      liberty. The break-up of Nigeria is inevitable. We should find a way to sit
      around the table, peacefully break up Nigeria and help her to attain her
      destiny. Failure to do so would make the impending tragedy inevitable and mind
      boggling. Nigeria as “is” today has no sight. It is the blind man in a
      completely dark room, seeking a black hat that is not there.”

      ………………..Remi Oyeyemi

      (January 18th, 2017)