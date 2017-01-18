3 feared dead in fresh Southern Kaduna violence

Related News

Three people were reported killed and scores injured in renewed violence in a part of Southern Kaduna.

Residents said the attack occurred on Tuesday night at Samarun Kataf, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday night announced a 24-hour curfew in the local government based on security reports.

“The restoration of the curfew follows renewed security threats in Samaru-Kataf where the market was attacked by hoodlums. Security forces have taken steps to restore calm and vigorously enforce the curfew,” Samuel Aruwan, spokesperson to Governor Nasir El-Rufai said.

A resident of the area told PREMIUM TIMES that the attack occurred around 9:30 p.m. at a relaxation joint near Samarun Kataf market.

“We heard the sporadic shooting by unknown gunmen last night around 9:30 p.m. at a relaxation joint in Samarun Kataf town. Three people were killed,” Danjuma Samaru said.

“The bodies and those injured have been taken to General Hospital, Zangon Kataf. I am going there now to visit some relations.

The Kaduna Branch Secretary of the Red Cross , Shehu Abdul, also confirmed the attack.

“I received alert that something like that occurred,” Mr. Abdul said.

“Some people were actually killed and injured. But, I can’t confirm the figure until the team dispatched return from the scene,” he added.

The Kaduna Police spokesperson, Aliyu Usman, confirmed the incident but did not speak on the casualty.