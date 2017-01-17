BREAKING: Many feared dead as Nigerian jet mistakenly drops bomb on IDP camp

Several people are feared dead after a military plane mistakenly dropped a bomb inside the Rann IDP camp in Borno State.

The Rann IDP camp in Kala-balge Local Government Area caters for thousands of persons displaced by Boko Haram.

A source at the camp told PREMUM TIMES that at least hundred people were injured and needed to be evacuated to hospitals.

At least two people are feared dead from the incident and the injured included officials of the Doctors without Borders, MSF.

The military spokesperson, Rabe Abubakar, a brigadier general, confirmed the incident but explained that it was an error that the military deeply regretted.

He explained that soldiers got information of movement of Boko Haram members and deployed ground troops and air cover to tackle the terrorists.

It was the air support that mistakenly dropped the bomb, he said.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the state government has already ordered all hospitals in Maiduguri to be prepared to receive and promptly treat the injured.

Also, an International Red Cross, ICRC, helicopter has been deployed to the camp to evacuated the wounded to the various hospitals.

The Theatre Commander of Nigerian forces in Borno, Lucky Irabor, a major general, also confirmed the attack at a press conference.

“This morning today, we received reports about gathering of Boko Haram terrorists somewhere in Kala Balge Local Government area of Borno State. We got a coordinate and I directed that the air should go to address the problem.

“Unfortunately the strike was conducted but it turned out that the locals somewhere in Rann were affected.

“We are yet to get the details of the casualties. But we have some civilians that have been killed, others are wounded and we also have two of our soldiers that were also wounded. Among some that are wounded are local staffs of the Medicine Sans Frontiers as well as ICRC,” he said.

  • musa aliero

    What kind of inhuman rubbish is this? All concerned must be jailed

    • Folabi Omilani

      @musa aliero:disqus

      Oh, my God. The wicked have done their worst. Just when a probe of the 250 million Naira
      pocketed by Secretary to the federal government, Mr. Babachir, is about to start, this plane bomb!
      Babachir said he used 250 million Naira to buy cutlass to cut grass at this IDP camp. Nigerians screamed.
      But now that the airforce has gone there to bomb and erase any evidence, Mr. Babachir can be much grateful.

      • Mourning Blues

        …….Now, let Muhamadu Buhari bury his dead….victims of his careless ways of doing things……

    • F. Omilani

      @Mrd77:disqus

      Oh, my God. The wicked have done their worst. Just when a probe of the 250 million Naira
      pocketed by Secretary to the federal government, Mr. Babachir, is about to start, this plane bomb!
      Babachir said he used 250 million Naira to buy cutlass to cut grass at this IDP camp. Nigerians screamed.
      But now that the airforce has gone there to bomb and erase any evidence, Mr. Babachir can be much grateful.

      • ?????????

        WHAT IS THE POINT OF ESCAPING BEHEADING BY BOKO HARAM

        ONLY TO BE BOMBED INTO ASHES BY THE NIGERIAN AIR-FORCE?

