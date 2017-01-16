Car salesman, Court registrar, 12 others to testify against ‘corrupt’ Nigerian judge

Related News

Fourteen witnesses are scheduled to testify against a Federal High Court judge, Adeniyi Ademola, who is facing a 16-count charge of fraud, the prosecution has said.

Mr. Ademola and his wife, Olubowale, a former head of service in Lagos State, were charged alongside a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joe Agi.

The judge is alleged to have abused his office, by receiving millions of naira and a luxury car as bribe to impede the course of justice.

The prosecution on Monday named 14 persons whose testimonies will form part of its evidences in the allegations against the defendants.

The prosecutor, Segun Jegede, said the 14 witnesses will include the Secretary of the National Judicial Council and the Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court where Mr. Ademola has served for years as a presiding judge.

Others are a sales consultant with Coscharis motors, from whom the luxury BMW was allegedly bought; as well as Ojimah Etuh, a former assistant to the third defendant.

Shuaibu Sani, who is alleged to have given about N35 million to the judge to avoid jail term when he was charged for pension fraud, is also scheduled as a witness.

One of the witnesses, Ifeoma Ofornagolu, began to give her testimony after the prosecution finished its opening statement.

Before delivering the opening statement, Mr. Jegede complained about the stuffy nature of the courtroom, stressing that the place was too hot for all those present.

The judge ordered his registrar to note the complaints about the heat in the courtroom.