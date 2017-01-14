Nigerian-Turkish College raided; 8 students, staff abducted

Related News

The management of Nigerian-Turkish International School in Isheri, Ogun State, has confirmed that eight persons, including five students and three staff of the college, were kidnapped on Friday by unknown persons.

One of those kidnapped is a Turkish national, the school said Saturday.

Many parents removed their children from the school early Saturday.

The principal of the school, Yunus Emre Dogan, t‎old PREMIUM TIMES that the kidnappers gained entrance into the compound by through a fence wall.

He said the assailants dug a portion of the fence near a swamp.

He said the abductors arrived at about 9.30p.m. and went straight to the female hostels, where they seized the victims, which included a hostel mistress‎, a cook, a teacher and five students.

The kidnappers reportedly threatened their victims with gun before forcefully taking them away.

As of when this report was filed, the abductors were yet to contact the school management or parents of the abducted students.

Parents scrambled to pick their wards despite pleas by the Ogun State Deputy Governor, Yetunde Onanuga, who visited the school.

One of the parents, Bolaji Mustapha, said all parents had resolved to evacuate their children and return them when they were convinced adequate security had been put in place.

“We parents jointly resolved and agreed that we have to take away our children at least for the first one week, until we are convinced about perfect security arrangement being put in place,” Mrs. Mustapha said.

Another mother, Funmi Tijani, whose daughter’s friend was abducted said the psychological effect of the incident alone required the children being taken home.

The deputy governor, Mrs. Onanuga, while addressing parents, ‎said the government was taking urgent steps to provide security and to ensure the safe rescue of the victims.

“Our government has put necessary security measure in place for the rescue of the abductees. Ogun State is already in action. Let me reassure you that we are going to rescue the victims soon. Federal Government is aware of this, we have just got in contact with Abuja,” she said.

She appealed to parents to be calm and prayerful, urging them not to evacuate their children.

In company of the Deputy Governor were Secretary to State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dayo Adeneye, Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Afolabi Afuape, Special Adviser to Governor on Government House, Bayo Adeyemi, and Juwon Soyinka, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media.

Security officials were also at the school.

Among them were, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, Kayode Oluranti, Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ilyasu‎, Director State Security Service, Commander, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, Seni Ogunyemi.