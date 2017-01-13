Police inspector, NSCDC official killed in herdsmen, farmers clash

Related News

A Police Inspector, an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, and a civilian were on Thursday night killed in a clash between herdsmen and farmers in Sabon Daga Village in Niger.

Bala Elkalla, the Public Relations Officer of the Niger Police Command, confirmed the deaths to the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Friday.

Mr. Elkalla, however, said that police had contained the situation which occurred in Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

“We have stationed sufficient number of policemen in Sabon Daga village as well as six neighbouring villages to prevent any further attacks,” he said.

He said that already, one of the leaders of the two parties involved in the clash had been arrested and was cooperating with the police .

“We will get to the root of the matter and those found wanting will surely be prosecuted, ” the police spokesperson said.

Mr. Elkalla called on the residents to remain peaceful and law abiding and go about their legitimate businesses as the command had taken proactive security measures to deal with any security breach.

He solicited the support of residents to volunteer information about those responsible for the violence.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that in a similar incident on Tuesday in the village, four persons were killed and some others injured in clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

