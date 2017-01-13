Nigerian govt says 204 killed in Southern Kaduna crisis

El Rufai

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, says 204 people have been killed in the Southern Kaduna crisis.

The clashes between Fulani herdsmen and locals in southern Kaduna have lasted months.

It is the first time a government agency is providing a figure of the attacks since they began last year.

The Catholic Church had earlier said 808 people were killed as of December 2016, a figure disputed by the Inspector General od Police Ibrahim Idris. Mr. Idris did not however give a contrary number.

The Catholic Church also said 1,422 houses, 16 Churches, 19 shops, and one primary school were destroyed.

Musa Ilella, NEMA North West zonal Coordinator, told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that the figure was for two Local Government Areas effected by the crisis, namely Kafanchan and Chikun LGAs.

The figure covers October, November and December, 2016 and early January, 2017, he said.

“Four districts in Kafanchan LGA namely: Linte,Goska,Dangoma and Kafanchan town recorded 194 deaths.

“Chikun LGA on the other hand recorded about 10 deaths, making a total of 204 so far,” he said.

Mr. Ilella said there was no record of any injured victim in the hospital.

Governor Nasir El Rufai had said the attackers were foreign Fulani herdsmen, who were avenging past attacks on them and their livestock.

The state and federal governments have been accused of not doing enough to end the bloodshed.

The presidency announced last week the deployment of anti-riot police and soldiers to the area.

  • Bigoted NEWS MEDIUM

    Why is Nigeria cursed like this? How come Premium Times pretends not to be aware of Wole Soyinka’s belated bashing of Buhari and that fellow terrorist in arms called Governor El-Ruffian of Kaduna state? Can someone go to ‘thisday’ news medium and other online news outfits …and see for yourself.

    Here is what the confused Soyinka said,

    “What astonished me was not the admission by the governor but the astonishment of others at such governmental response to atrocity. There was nothing new about it. Has appeasement to religious forces not become a Nigerian face of justice and equity? First lethargy and then appeasement. Wasn’t Boko Haram’s Muhammed Yusuf a beneficiary of appeasement in a similar fashion? “…

    “If you ask why General Buhari did not act fast enough when these events take place, which degrade us as human beings, well it is perhaps he has been waiting for the governor of that state to send money to the killers first for them to stop the killing.” —- Wole Soyinka @Book launch on thisday news

  • Champ

    Multiply that number by it self you get that actual figure

  • blueeyedkitten

    Let them continue killing themselves. when they’re both ready for peace, let us know.

    • Pete

      What kind of a country will that be? This is why many believe Nigeria is not a country. No one in Italy, UK, Germany or Russia will make such a useless and detached statement as you have made against killings in a part of his/her country. We need to breakup this Nigeria asap.

      • blueeyedkitten

        what is wrong with the statement? please if you want to preach your irredentist ideas, do it in your own comment. dont come to my space and talk rubbish.

        • Prince

          Common sense can not be said 2b common. To the naked wise man in the market square wisdom of the elders is RUBBISH. To him everything is wrong with every other person in the market with clothes on. He guards his space and places pebbles to delineate his territory. He charges at anyone (even infants and other animals) who would dare to cross the lines. He becomes lord unto himself and fights off help. He dozes off at dusk and wakes up at dawn and his condition is worse than the day before.

  • Julius

    Catholic Church says 808 and Nigerian police says about 204 people. Are we saying the difference represents ghosts? The question is; is Nigeria this backward and useless? That the names of the dead cannot be compiled? It is clear that the Church has detailed facts and what they should now do is compile the names of the dead and publish it for everyone to see on the internet so that demonic vampire Governor El-Ruffia can be put to shame forever.