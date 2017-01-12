PREMIUM TIMES replies Nigerian Army, demands apology from Buratai, others

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai
Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai

PREMIUM TIMES has replied a letter sent by the Nigerian Army, threatening legal action against the newspaper for publications about the army and its chief, Tukur Buratai, a Lieutenant General.

On Wednesday, the newspaper published a letter dated December 22, written on behalf of Mr. Buratai, by I.M Alkali, a Major General, accusing PREMIUM TIMES of “unwarranted serial provocative, unauthorised, libelous and defamatory publications”.

The letter also claimed the paper published reports without reference to the army, saying the stories exposed a “deep hatred for the leadership of the Nigerian Army”.

The letter expressed displeasure with three stories published by the medium between October and December last year. The army described the stories as “false, unsubstantiated, and unprofessional” but provided no evidence to back its claim.

The letter demanded PREMIUM TIMES retract the reports and apologise to the army and Mr. Buratai.

PREMIUM TIMES, on Tuesday, through its lawyers, delivered a detailed response to the Army, affirming its stories, and unequivocally rejecting the demand for retractions and apology.

The paper, instead, asked the army to write a letter within seven days of receiving its reply, withdrawing the allegations and threats against it and its staff, or risk being sued.

Jiti Ogunye, the newspaper’s principal counsel, who signed the response, took the army to task on the “grave implications” of its letter, and describing the army’s letter as a threat to the well-being and life of PREMIUM TIMES’ staff.

“By your letter you have threatened the lives of our clients, and our clients are thus obliged to put the public on notice that should any harm come to them, you, the Chief of Army Staff and the Nigerian Army should be held accountable,” he wrote.

Mr. Ogunye said the “chilling threats” contained in the army’s letter was an affront on the constitutional guarantee of civilian control of the army and the freedom of the press.

“It is our view that all working journalists and news outlets are entitled to some protection from public officers, especially of the military and security agencies who are charged with the duty to secure and protect Nigeria and Nigerians, their lives and property, and maintain law and order, but who often, because of the uniqueness of that duty and for reason of the exclusive bearing of arms and control of our commonly owned ordinance, assume very erroneously that they are above the law,” he said.

He rebuked the army for describing PREMIUM TIMES’ stories as “unprofessional” saying military and other public officials were not in a position to question the paper’s professionalism.

“The penchant of public officers to flippantly, arrogantly and ignorantly label media reports and stories and journalists ‘unprofessional’ once they are affected by media reports and stories must be deprecated with decorous pungency. Sir, you are not in any position at all to teach our Clients media professionalism, ethics and standards,” the paper said.

“It really can be exasperating and disconcerting to see public officers condescendingly castigate journalists, many of whom are not only internationally acclaimed and celebrated but who also have up to forty years of practice as journalists under their belt,” the letter stated.

Mr. Ogunye also criticised the army’s penchant for claiming exclusivity of patriotism and national sacrifice.

“We must also rebuke the false assumption that our military men, exclusively, are an epitome of patriotism and national sacrifice, and that they love Nigeria more than civilians do.

“Sir, the Nigerian Army of which you spoke so glowingly is an heir to a military that unpatriotically subverted, many times, constitutional governance in Nigeria, plunged Nigeria into a three-year internecine civil war, committed unspeakable rights violations against the Nigerian people and thwarted the efforts of Nigerians to restore democratic governance to Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Media, if you must be reminded, played a frontline role and suffered gross human rights violation, perpetrated by the military, in the struggle to rid Nigeria of military dictatorship. Our clients, therefore, totally reject your claim that they hate Nigeria, their country.

“The Nigerian Army does not love Nigeria more than Nigerians love themselves. An armed force of less than three hundred thousand officers and men cannot claim to love Nigeria, a country of over one hundred and eighty million people, more than the Nigerian civil population.

“Even under the current civil government, the officers and men of the Nigerian Army continue to carry out acts that threaten the survival of democratic governance. The roles played by officers and men of the Nigerian Army in the Ekiti State Governorship Election in 2014; the insertion of the Nigerian Army in the partisan allegation that the WASC School Certificate of our President, Muhammadu Buhari, then a candidate, could not be found in the Nigerian Army’s records during the 2015 electioneering campaigns; the seizure and confiscation of newspapers nationwide during the Presidency of Goodluck Jonathan by men and officers of the Nigerian Army under the guise of looking for terrorist elements; and the recent killings that attended the insistence on right of way by the Nigerian Army against the adherents of the Shiite Islamic Sect in Zaria, in which hundreds of civilians lost their lives, are cases in point.

“A Nigerian Army that carries out such acts that not only violate the human rights of the citizens, but also subvert democracy and the rule of law cannot lay a claim to patriotism superior to the patriotism of the Nigerian media,” he wrote.

He added that the role of the media, as that of the military, is entrenched in the constitution and one is not superior to the other. Mr. Ogunye said by the threats contained in the army’s letter, and by tagging it an enabler of terrorism, PREMIUM TIMES’ constitutionally-given right to practice journalism had been breached or was about to be breached.

“You should know that your wild allegations against our clients implicate the invocation, against our clients, of Section 4 of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, No. 10,2011, which prescribes a maximum prison term of 20 years for any person convicted of knowingly, in any manner, solicits or renders support for an act of terrorism or a proscribed terrorist organization, and the death penalty where death results from such solicitation or rendering of support. And you should also have realized that your allegations imputed, on the part of our clients, the commission of treasonable offences and aiding the enemy under our criminal law.”

PREMIUM TIMES asked the army to write a letter, addressed to its Publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, withdrawing the threats and allegations within seven days. The paper warned of legal action to enforce its fundamental rights.

“In the circumstances, we hereby demand that you write a letter of withdrawal of these threats and allegations, to our clients, wherein you are to assure them of their safety and protection by the security and law enforcement agencies in Nigeria, in particular, the Nigerian Army. The letter, to be addressed to Mr. Dapo Olorunyomi, Managing Director of Premium Services Ltd/ Editor in Chief of Premium Times must be received within seven (7) working days of delivery of this letter to you.

“That should you fail, refuse or neglect to write and deliver the above letter as demanded, our clients will not hesitate to institute a legal action against you, your principals, the Nigerian Army and the Federal Government of Nigeria, to enforce their fundamental rights under the Constitution,” the letter stated.

VIEW LETTER FROM THE NIGERIAN ARMY BELOW
IMG_1594

IMG_1596

VIEW AND DOWNLOAD PREMIUM TIMES RESPONSE BELOW
Premium Times Letter to Gen Alkali and Nigerian Army-1

Premium Times Letter to Gen Alkali and Nigerian Army-2

Premium Times Letter to Gen Alkali and Nigerian Army-3

Premium Times Letter to Gen Alkali and Nigerian Army-4

Premium Times Letter to Gen Alkali and Nigerian Army-5

Premium Times Letter to Gen Alkali and Nigerian Army-6

Premium Times Letter to Gen Alkali and Nigerian Army-7

Premium Times Letter to Gen Alkali and Nigerian Army-8

DOWNLOAD DOCUMENTS HERE

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • westman

    While some are being scammed because of false promise of 1000% return in 20 minutes. We are making cool cash in Ultimate cycler. Our Group is acclaimed the best Ultimate Cycler group in Nigeria. I registered 5days ago and I just got paid 50k today. Ultimate cycler is tested,tried and trusted. Register with our group today and make cool cash. Whatsapp +2348063667191

  • Malik

    See me see wahala
    Army wan shakara Premium times maybe dem go gock am
    But the shakara be like say e go back fire o
    Make we dey see as this gbege go play out

  • dee. baniluxol

    It’s okay. The Army must not quarrel with Premium Times and Premium Times too must not quarrel.
    Both of you want the best thing for Nigeria but you don’t have to agree on the best way all the time.
    Democracy means that opposite views to make Nigeria a good country should be argued in public.
    That is the only way to know the superior argument for Nigerians to accept as the best policy option.
    Meantime the Chief of Army Staff must not forget to update his assets declaration for the omissions.
    A declaration of assets must be complete and include all assets without leaving anything out of it.

    • marc umeh

      Now you are going too far . Declaration of asset ? You might be locked up yourself.

  • Terry bandit

    Let the verbal war begin but PT be careful. Remember the dark days of military rule.

    • Roberto

      @terrybandit:disqus

      Premium Times is owned by the people of The Gambia. They must be banned from reporting anything Nigeria.

      We must not allow Premium Times to talk about anything Nigeria or exposing anyone that steals anything here.

  • thusspokez

    PREMIUM TIMES asked the army to write a letter, addressed to its Publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, withdrawing the threats and allegations within seven days. The paper warned of legal action to enforce its fundamental rights.

    In addition, PremiumTimesNG should demand that the Buratai PLC officers who wrote and issued the letter be reprimanded by the true Nigerian army for bringing the Nigerian army into disrepute for the sake of one man.

  • tsunami1earthquake

    I think it is time the military was taught basic civics that underlie a smooth running of our society. A situation whereby the military takes upon itself that self-vested position of being better than the civilians MUST be stamped out. Firstly, the military should understand that its members started out as civilians and must have acquired a civilian-recognized qualification that saw them into the military. In other words, the military usually itemizes civilian-based educational and physical qualifications as conditions for enlisting in the military. So how could the military turn around to look down on civilians and civilian life? And at the end of their stint in the military these same arrogant military men and women revert to civilian life, a life they had despised all their military days! What an irony!

    I mention this little to educate the military on the importance and primacy of the civil society and the civilian life. I say this because the military cannot stand on its own. Just consider a society where civilians don’t exist and you have only the military! But the military is just there to fulfill a civilian assignment, which is to go and defend the society; and that is a paid assignment, failing which the military would be disbanded! And defending the society does not in any way imply that the military would or should turn against the very civil society it has been detailed to protect; a protection made possible by arms provided by civilians. A situation where a gatekeeper turns against his master is a height of treason. But this is what the military does daily in Nigeria!

    I have written many times that the present military must be disbanded because many of its members have forgotten their constitutional roles and have turned against the civilian population that maintains and sustains them. That is something near treason! Many of these military officers travel to other countries; and I challenge them to tell us that members of the British or American military brutalize civilians on the streets as we see every day in Nigeria. In fact it is even rare to see members of military of these nations mingle with civilians, let alone brutalizing members of the civil society.

    I don’t know who or what gave these military people that audacity and temerity to go about brutalizing members of the civil society. Government after government in Nigeria has always turned a blind eye to these atrocities. And when presented to them the military officers in charge of these brutes make a veiled statement that civilians must not provoke members of the military; an implicit recognition of the atrocities committed daily by these members of the Nigerian military.

    I don’t know how the current president of Nigeria would view the kind of threats against the Premium Times organization and writ-large, the entire Nigerian population which the newspaper has touched on. But I believe that a responsible government must always rein in on members of the military when the latter begin to act outside their constitutional mandates. It is never in the Nigerian Constitution that the military should brutalize members of the civil society; I am yet to see that in that document.

    If the present president of the country should act according to his powers he must come out of his self-imposed internal exile and checkmate the military of which he is the commander-in-chief.