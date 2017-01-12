Buhari drops Mamora, Ooni’s brother from new ambassadorial list (FULL LIST)

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari resubmitted names of non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate on Thursday, two months after the legislature rejected his first list.

George Oguntade, a retired Supreme Court Judge, and Olorunmimbe Mamora, former Senator, are two of the well-known figures dropped by Mr. Buhari.

Also, Adegboyega Ogunwusi, an elder brother of the Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, was also dropped.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that the governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress had last year complained that the earlier nominees were drawn from their respective states without consultations with them.

After Senate President Bukola Saraki read the new nominees on Thursday, Abuja Senator, Phillip Aduda thanked Mr. Buhari for nominating an indigene of Abuja this time.

Mr. Aduda protested the non-inclusion of any FCT indigene when the earlier was submitted to the Senate in October last year.



Full List of the new nominees as read by Mr. Saraki:

Uzoma Eminike, Abia;

Aminu Lawal (Adamawa);

Godwin Umoh (Akwa Ibom);

Christopher Okeke (Anambra);

Yusuf Maitama (Bauchi);

Baba Maigudu (Bauchi);

Stanley Douye (Bayelsa);

Stephen Uba (Benue);

Baba Ahmed Gida (Borno);

Utobong Asuquo (Cross River);

Frank Ofegina (Delta);

Joda Udoh (Ebonyi);

Yagwe Ede (Edo);

Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti);

Chris Eze (Enugu);

Sulieman Hassan (Gombe);

Sylvanus Usofo (Imo);

Aminu Dalhatu (Jigawa);

Ahmed Bamilli (Kaduna);

Deborah Yahaya (Kaduna);

D. Abdulkadir (Kano);

Haruna Arungungu (Kano);

Musa Udo (Katsina),

Mohammed Rimi (Katsina);

Tijani Bande (Kebbi);

Y. Aliu (Kogi);

Nurudeen Mohammed (Kwara),

Mohammed Isa (Kwara);

Adesola Omotade (Lagos);

Modupe Remi (Lagos);

Musa Mohammed (Nasarawa);

Ahmed Ibeto; Niger;

Susan Aderonke Folarin (Ogun);

Jacob Daudu (Ondo);

Afolayon Adeyemi (Osun);

A. Olaniyi (Oyo);

James Dmika (Plateau);

Haruna Abdullahi (Plateau);

Orji Ngofa (Rivers);

Sahibi Isa Dada (Sokoto);

Kabir Umar (Sokoto);

Jika Ado (Taraba);

Goni Zana (Yobe);

Garba T. (Zamfara);

Bala Mohammad (Zamfara); and

Ibrahim Dada (FCT).