39 APC senators signed letter removing Ndume as Senate Leader (FULL LIST)

Thirty-nine All Progressives Congress Senators signed the letter demanding the replacement of Ali Ndume with Ahmed Lawan as the Senate Leader, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The ruling party has 63 members in the 109-member Senate.

The letter – with list of those who appended their signatures – was captured in the Senate’s votes and proceedings of Tuesday, approved on Wednesday.

The letter titled ‘Notice of Vote of No Confidence/Change of Leadership’ was read by Senate President Bukola Saraki shortly before the Senate adjourned on Tuesday.

Mr. Ndume, who said he was removed because his disagreement with Mr. Saraki over the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, said the letter sacking him was read while he was out of the chamber to observe afternoon prayer.

The Borno lawmaker has since accepted his exit and thanked his colleagues for giving him the opportunity to lead them.

The ruling APC has also commended Mr. Ndume while supporting the emergence of Mr. Lawan.

On Wednesday, Senate President Bukola Saraki told reporters after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari that there was no crisis in the Senate despite Mr. Ndume’s removal.

“Everything is calm, solid and fine,” he said.

See the full list of the APC Senators who endorsed Mr. Ndume’s removal below

Full List: