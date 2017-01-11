Saraki: CCT chairman retracts, says trial will no longer proceed daily

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, docked by the Code of Conduct Bureau

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar, has retracted his earlier stance that the trial of Senate President Bukola Saraki will be held daily.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Wednesday, Mr. Umar told counsel that the tribunal had other matters to attend to.

He was responding to an application made by the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, that the matter be allowed to continue daily.

Mr. Jacobs had asked the tribunal to adjourn the trial to next week to allow him time call his next witness.

He explained that some of his witnesses were far from the Nigerian capital and would require some time to arrive‎ in Abuja.

He also asked the tribunal to deliver a ruling that the trial would continue from next week on a day-to-day basis.

Delivering his ruling on the application, Mr. Umar adjourned the case to next week to allow the witnesses arrive Abuja, but added that the request for a day-to-day trial could not be granted.

“I’m‎ going to adjourn this matter to next week, but it cannot go on from day to day. We have other cases,” he said.

The tribunal chairman had on April 18 refused an application by Mr. Saraki’s lead counsel, Kanu Agabi, for the trial to hold within the periods when Mr. Saraki would be free from his primary engagement as Senate President.

Overruling Mr. Agabi’s application then, Mr. Umar said the president of the Senate was the one facing trial not the Senate. He then ordered a daily trial of the senate president who is accused of false asset declaration while he was governor.

The case was adjourned to January 17.

