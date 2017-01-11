EXCLUSIVE: Shake-up in Nigerian Army; top generals redeployed

Related News

The Nigerian Army has either appointed or redeployed no fewer than 14 officers to different military units across the country.

The exercise, approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, on January 9, 2017, affected six major generals, five brigadier generals, two captains and one major, documents exclusively obtained by this newspaper showed.

It came a month after Mr. Buratai promoted 227 Army personnel, including a son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Adeboye, who was made a colonel.

The first in the list of redeployed officials is M.H. Garba, a Major General, who was moved from Army Headquarters’ Department of Military Secretary to the Army Corps of Artillery.

Mr. Garba, whose redeployment takes effect from January 16, 2016, also received the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Award, the memo showed.

Next on the list is K.I. Abdulkarim, also a Major General, who was transferred from Nigerian Army 6 Division Headquarters to the Defence Headquarters with effect from January 12, 2017.

Major Generals O.U. Obono was moved from Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery Headquarters to the Defence Headquarters from January 12, 2017; and E.O. Udoh, from Defence Headquarters to the Nigerian Army 6 Division Headquarters from January 12, 2017.

Major General I.O. Rabio was moved from Nigerian Army School of Signals to Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary from January 16, 2017.

Finally, Major General E.G. Whyte has been redeployed from Defence Headquarters to Nigerian Army School of Signals as the new commandant beginning January 12, 2017.

For the rank of brigadier general, the following officials were affected in the latest posting exercise.

I.A. Adegboye was transferred from Defence Headquarters to 82 Division Garrison as commandant with effect from January 12, 2017.

The appointment of S.O. Olabanji as the commandant of Nigerian Army Amphibious Training School will take effect from January 12, 2017. He was transferred from Nigerian Army 3 Brigade Headquarters.

O.T. Akinjobi was moved from 82 Division Garrison to 3 Brigade Headquarters as the new commandant with effect from January 12, 2017.

A. E. Attu was redeployed from the National Defence College to 9 Brigade as the new commandant with effect from January 12, 2017.

S. Mohammed has been transferred from 9 Brigade to Defence Headquarters as the Deputy Director of Land System from January 12, 2017.

From January 12, 2017, Captain A.M. Dankabo will remain in the Chief of Army Staff’s office as L.O.; while Captain I.N. Garba will move from the Chief of Army Staff’s office to the Nigerian Defence Academy as an instructor, also from January 12, 2017.

Effective January 7, 2017, Major H.I. Mbe was appointed as the ADC to the Chief of Army Staff.