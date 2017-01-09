BREAKING: Nigeria suspends law that caused exit of Adeboye as RCCG national leader

images1-pastor_adeboyo_977501806

The Nigerian government has suspended a corporate governance code issued by the country’s Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC.

The Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechuckwu Enelamah, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday, after PREMIUM TIMES reported President Muhammadu Buhari’s sack of the Executive Secretary of FRC, Jim Obazee.

Mr. Obazee’s sack followed exit of Enoch Adeboye as the Nigerian overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God in compliance with the suspended FRC governance code for not-for-profit organisations, including civil society and religious organisations.

Mr. Adeboye, arguably Nigeria’s most influential Christian cleric, had on Saturday complained about the government’s interest in Church activities.

The governance code sought to provide financial reporting, transparency and accountability standards for not-for-profit organizations.

Among others, it provided that founders or leaders of not-for-profit organizations would not head governance of their organisations for more than 20 years, and could not also pass baton to their family members.

While the code received positive reactions by people who consider it necessary to ensure accountability, it also suffered knocks by those expressing concerns it was targeting faith organisations, especially the Church.

In his statement, the minister said the code stood suspended pending its review and consultation with stakeholders.

Mr. Enelamah reassured of Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing market and ease of doing business in the country.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • emmanuel

    Bitter internal wrangling would continue thereafter. temporary suspension?

  • Odus

    Nigeria hold there religious right very dearly!!! There must be a separation between church and state. My only question is what was the VP doing prior to Daddy G.O announcement? This could have derail the church.

    • new republic

      What do you expect him to do?when a man of God is working with devil,him also is a devil.

  • imagine_2012

    The zoo !!!

  • tony H

    haahahahahaha…Sai Baba! Sai Osinbajo!