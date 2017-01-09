UPDATE: Five suicide bombers kill 8 in Maiduguri – Police

Bomb blast

Eight people have been confirmed dead after multiple suicide blasts hit Maiduguri, Borno State, on Sunday, police said.

One of those killed was an operative of the Civilian-JTF, while five were suicide bombers.

Suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers struck at different locations late on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported two deaths from the first suicide bombing, quoting an official of the Civilian-JTF, Danbatta Bello.

But police spokesperson, Victor Isuku, a deputy superintendent, said in a statement on Monday morning that there were two separate attacks that occurred between 8.20 p.m. and 10.30 p.m.

Mr. Isuku said the first attack was carried out by three males, while the second was an explosion caused by two female suicide bombers.

“At about 2020hrs (10.20pm) of yesterday 8/1/2017, three male suicide bombers shot sporadically and attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri via Garki Muna village close to a military checkpoint,” said the spokesperson.

“The IED strapped to their bodies exploded killing all of them, and a Civilian-JTF.

“Two Ak47 rifles were recovered, while one was completely destroyed as a result of the explosion.

“Then about 2230hrs same date, there were two suicide bombers attack at Kaleri area of Gwange. Four persons including two female suicide bombers died in the explosion. Both scenes were swept and rendered safe for public access by personnel from EOD, FSARS and patrol teams of the command at the wee hours of today. Normalcy has since returned to these areas,” police said.

  • E.C Agwu

    Corruption allows Boko Haram to have the justification for Islamic revolution because Nigeria is corrupt.
    We need a real leader like J.J RAWLINGS to take Nigeria out of this deep shit. We need to kill a few
    people for honest Nigerians to survive. Ghana killed its own corrupt people under Jerry Rawlings.

    France killed its own royal family and beheaded the king for France to develop to where it is today.
    Russia killed all the political leaders for Russia to become a superpower today. Nigeria must kill
    everyone who stole from its own treasury too and kill all those who took part in the stealing.
    If we can kill just about 5,000 corrupt people in one week we will solve corruption at once.
    What Buhari is doing is a waste of time! Kill the treasury thieves to solve Boko Haram.