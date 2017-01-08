BREAKING: 3 police officers killed, two missing as armed men attack Adamawa

The police in Adamawa have confirmed the killing of three police officers after an attack by armed persons in Demsa Local Government Area.
The Adamawa police spokesperson, Othman Abubakar, also confirmed that two other police officers were missing after the attack.
Details later….
