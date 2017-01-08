BREAKING: 3 police officers killed, two missing as armed men attack Adamawa

Nigerian_police_382578408

The police in Adamawa have confirmed the killing of three police officers after an attack by armed persons in Demsa Local Government Area.

The Adamawa police spokesperson, Othman Abubakar, also confirmed that two other police officers were missing after the attack.

Details later….

  • Dem dey hear

    • “Today, i can report to you that the entire 70 plus kilometres stretch from Maiduguri
    to Bama and all the way to Banki which leads to Cameroun and the Central African
    Republic are in the hands of our gallant troops. They have so degraded the capacity
    of Boko Haram that the terrorists can no longer hold on to any territory just as they
    can no longer carry out any spectacular attack.”

    ………….General Lai Muhammed of APC party

    [December 23, 2015]

  • Otile

    After the administration announced that they’ve defeated Boko Haram they never call the fighters Boko Haram again, they now refer to the Islamists as armed men, gunmen, unknown attackers, suicide bombers or foreigners. This is the worst deceiving administration Nigeria has ever had.

    • aboki

      Karya ka ke!
      It’s your wishes instead of praying you are happy a sadist with no human feeling.
      Nigeria is moving towards greater length.
      We know you as most of us in this forum are expecting such write up Otile!
      God would help Nigeria!