Over 100 police officers gather at Bring Back Our Girls Abuja rally

Scores of police officers have gathered at the Unity Fountain, venue of the rally organised by the Bring Back Our Girls group, BBOG, to mark 1000 days since the abduction of over 200 girls by the Boko Haram from Chibok, Borno State.

At least 195 of the girls are still missing and believed to be with the terror group, while others have either escaped, been released or freed by soldiers.

The rally was scheduled to begin by 3 p.m. on Sunday. Some of the organisers were already at the venue by then but the rally did not start on time.

It is unclear whether the police officers, estimated at almost 200, gathered to provide security for the group or to prevent them from proceeding with the protest to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The police had in September tried to prevent the BBOG from holding its rally with officials saying the rally was illegal despite evidence of a police permit presented by the organisers.

The police would later retract its statement after criticisms by Nigerians including Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka.

