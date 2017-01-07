UPDATED: Adeboye steps down as head of Nigeria’s Redeemed Church, names successor

Pastor E.A. Adeboye
Pastor E.A. Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, on Saturday appointed a new head of the church’s branch in Nigeria.

The new overseer in charge of the Redeemed Church in Nigeria is Joshua Obayemi.

Mr. Adeboye announced he was stepping down from the position, and will now be the general overseer of the church’s international arm.

Mr. Adeboye was born on March 2, 1942, in Ifewara, Osun State.

He had his B.Sc. in Mathematics at University of Nigeria Nsukka, and subsequently got his PhD in applied Mathematics from the University of Lagos, and worked as a lecturer in Mathematics at the universities of Lagos and Ilorin, before going into full time priesthood in 1984.

After joining the RCCG in 1973, he began working to translate the sermons of its then Pastor and founder, Josiah Olufemi Akindayomi, from Yoruba into English.

In 1981, Mr. Adeboye was appointed General Overseer of the church.

He took over from Rev. Akindayomi, who died the previous year.

For three years he performed the role part-time, still lecturing at Ilorin.

He finally gave up his university position to preach full-time.

The church, which was not well known prior to Mr. Adeboye’s ascendance, has grown phenomenally, to become Nigeria’s biggest, with branches in about 190 countries, including more than 14,000 in Nigeria.

Mr. Adeboye has said that his aim is to put a church within five minutes of every person on earth.

He married Adenike, 68, in 1967.

NAN reports that Mr. Obayemi was appointed the new Nigeria overseer at the Annual Ministers Thanksgiving at Shimawa, in Ogun State.

Mr. Obayemi was the Special Assistant to the General Overseer (SATGO) on Finance.

Mr. Adeboye also appointed Johnson Odesola, who was the Special Assistant on Administration and Personnel, as the church Secretary. (NAN)

Editor’s Note: This post has been updated to reflect that Mr. Adeboye has not retired, as he now oversees the RCCG’s global arm.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Abidilagungun

    The new GO go start to sack, deploy and redeploy AGOs, AOs, POs…to bring him own people.Na so dem dey do am

    • Tolani

      No the man left with dignity and hornor and there is a council its not a government Ok. Grow up we are not like your folks that kill, rape and kidnap girl or a bunch of pedophiles like

    • Kudo

      Please do not speak with limited knowledge

  • Arc_Deji_Alabi

    Hmmmmm!!!!

  • Adeyi

    Surprise news! Divine wisdom and direction is wished the new General Overseer. Glory be to the Almighty God. Here’s wishing Papa Adeboye longer life and peace of mind.

  • Sam

    Understanding of Time…..

    God bless you sir.

  • Pax

    Pastor E. A. Adeboye only retired as General Overseer for the RCCG in NIGERIA. The Redeemed Christian Church of God has branches/parishes in 192 countries of the world. Pastor E. A. Adeboye is still General Overseer of the RCCG worldwide.

    Meanwhile, the FOUNDER and HEAD and FOUNDATION and OWNER and GOD of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, JESUS CHRIST, the only One Who is irreplaceable and indispensable in the RCCG and throughout all the various arms of the Body of CHRIST, remains forever on the Throne; HE never retires. More anointing, grace, favour, honour and well-pleasing in the sight of the Almighty God to Daddy G. O., Pastor E. A. Adeboye in this new and glorious era.

  • Rommel

    At 75,he should now make his contributions to students by becoming a visiting lecturer at departments of mathematics