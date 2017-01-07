Adeboye retires as Redeemed Church General Overseer, names successor

Pastor E.A. Adeboye
Pastor E.A. Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, on Saturday appointed a new General Overseer (GO) for the church as he retired ahead of his 75th birthday on 2 March.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new GO is Joshua Obayemi.

Mr. Adeboye was born on March 2, 1942, in Ifewara, Osun State.

He had his B.Sc. in Mathematics at University of Nigeria Nsukka, and subsequently got his PhD in applied Mathematics from the University of Lagos, and worked as a lecturer in Mathematics at the universities of Lagos and Ilorin, before going into full time priesthood in 1984.

After joining the RCCG in 1973, he began working to translate the sermons of its then Pastor and founder, Josiah Olufemi Akindayomi, from Yoruba into English.

In 1981, Mr. Adeboye was appointed General Overseer of the church.

He took over from Rev. Akindayomi, who died the previous year.

For three years he performed the role part-time, still lecturing at Ilorin.

He finally gave up his university position to preach full-time.

The church, which was not well known prior to Mr. Adeboye’s ascendance, has grown phenomenally, to become Nigeria’s biggest, with branches in about 190 countries, including more than 14,000 in Nigeria.

Mr. Adeboye has said that his aim is to put a church within five minutes of every person on earth.

He married Adenike, 68, in 1967.

NAN reports that Mr. Obayemi was appointed the new GO at the Annual Ministers Thanksgiving at Shimawa, in Ogun State.

The newly appointed GO was the Special Assistant to the General Overseer (SATGO) on Finance.

Mr. Adeboye also appointed Johnson Odesola, who was the Special Assistant on Administration and Personnel, as the church Secretary. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Abidilagungun

    The new GO go start to sack, deploy and redeploy AGOs, AOs, POs…to bring him own people.Na so dem dey do am

    • Tolani

      No the man left with dignity and hornor and there is a council its not a government Ok. Grow up we are not like your folks that kill, rape and kidnap girl or a bunch of pedophiles like

  • Arc_Deji_Alabi

    Hmmmmm!!!!