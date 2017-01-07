Babalakin, Saraki, 14 others to represent Nigerian govt in negotiation with ASUU, SSANU others

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a 16-member committee, headed by Wale Babalakin, to renegotiate the 2009 Federal Government agreement with the staff unions in the federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director of Press, Ihuoma Chinenye, of the Federal Ministry of Education on Friday in Abuja.

According to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, the President constituted this team with a view to engendering sustainable peace and industrial harmony in tertiary institutions.

“The 16-member team is chaired by Dr. Wale Babalakin, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

“Babalakin, who was adjudged the best pro-chancellor at the time of the negotiations in 2009, headed the agreement implementation committee then,” Mr. Adamu added.

Other members of the team are M.M. Jibril, Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Lafia; Nimi Briggs, Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Lokoja.

Also in the team are Gbemisola Saraki, Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Otuoke; Lawrence Ngbale, Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi; Alex Mbata, Pro-Chancellor, Imo State University, Owerri; Olufemi Bamiro, Pro-Chancellor, Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun.

Others are representatives of the Federal Ministries of Education; Labour and Employment; Finance; Justice; Budget and National Planning; the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission; and the Office of the Secretary to the

Government of the Federation.

He said that the re-negotiation team would dialogue with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

Others to dialogue with include National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and Non Academic Staff Union of Associated and Allied Institutions (NASU).

President Buhari has also approved the reconstitution of the governing councils of University of Port Harcourt and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife respectively.

The councils were dissolved in the wake of the recent crises that engulfed the two institutions.

He said that the new governing councils would serve for a term of four years, in the first instance, with effect from December 28, 2016.