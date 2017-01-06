BREAKING: Nigeria Police dismiss 6 officers linked to Governor Wike

Police armed for protest

The Nigeria Police Force on Friday dismissed six officers attached to the Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over alleged professional misconducts during legislative rerun elections that held in the oil-rich state last year, the spokesperson for the force said.

The six dismissed cops are an inspector, Eyong Victor; and five sergeants, Peter Ekpo, Oguni Goodluck, Orji Nwoke, Tanko Akor and Okpe Ezekiel.

The spokesperson for the police, Don Awunah, who paraded them in Abuja on Friday disclosed that they misused firearms and sabotaged the Independent National Electoral Commission while on the side of Mr. Wike during a collation exercise in Port Harcourt.

Mr. Awunah said they acted contrary to the stipulation of Force Order 237 and strict warning issued by the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim.

He said: “These aforementioned police personnel while in the convoy of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on the date of election on December 10, 2016 misused the firearms in their possession contrary to the provisions of Force Order 237.

“The personnel became overzealous, took laws into their hands and opened fire, causing panic in the crowd.

“They joined in storming the Port Harcourt City Council Secretariat and prevented the movement of election results of Emouha polling unit to the appropriate collation centre designated by INEC, in flagrant disregard and disobedience to senior police officers present at the venue.”

He added that the officials, who were handcuffed as they were paraded, were eventually dismissed from the police force after subjecting them to internal disciplinary measures wherein they were found culpable.

“They will be prosecuted under the Electoral Act to serve as deterrent to others.

“Their actions are capable of bringing the entire Nigeria Police Force to disrepute and portray the Force in a very bad light as a lawless organisation not guided by the rule of law,” Mr. Awunah said.

The December 10 electoral exercise was marred by widespread violence and irregularities. At least two police officers were killed during the election.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, INEC said a total 61 electoral offenders have been successfully prosecuted since 2015 with the cooperation of the police.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Sam

    Good one.

    But don’t politicize this. Punish police/millitary offenders in other APC, PDP states too.

  • john peters

    IGP,what of those police officers attached to amaechi that were moving from polling both to another or are still investigating?

    • Tayo

      do you have evidence of those officers? if you do let the world know rather than make noise your not sure of.

    • aca

      Do those that followed ameachi disregard lawful instructions from their superior officers?

  • Shahokaya

    How would they obey their superiors when Wicked Wike is threatening to kill anybody that stands on his way?

  • Bulus Khunzaar

    Another fallen Christian victims of Bulari’s administration in the disguise of political rivery .

  • Rollingdollar

    Good. So who will sack the officers that followed Amaechi to the polling unit? This government is just a bad omen

    • Arabakpura

      If you have evidence, take it to them! Wike confirmed what he did for which Fayose applauded him! This is one of the results of talking irresponsibly!

      • GbemigaO

        I don’t know how you want to link that to the sacked policemen. Did you want them to disobey the governor when he asked them to follow him to go out? The ones that Amaechi and Abe had, have they been sacked ? The ones that the Police Afor e denied are their men while carting away ballot boxes, have they found them yet? Yeye people!

        • Arabakpura

          Exactly my point! They are not supposed to listen to illegality from the governor unless they want to resign and work for him! You will see that policemen will become more careful with politicians!

  • Akiika

    This is a good start. When police officers realize they risk throwing their career into the mud over of paltry sum from politicians, they’ll think twice before running dirty errands for politicians. This is the change i advocated for. Small small, you will receive sense back in that country. To those of you screaming Amaechi, please go to the police headquarter and provide evidence at your disposal. I personally want to see all corrupt law enforcement officers punished, no sacred cow.