EXCLUSIVE: Buhari administration plotting to break Nigerian law in award of $800million contract

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

The Muhammadu Buhari administration is scheming to grant special but illegal concession to an American power distribution company for the rehabilitation of high-voltage transmission lines across the country, in a deal that could breach the country’s extant procurement provisions, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

This newspaper has obtained documents showing how bureaucrats and politicians are strategising to award the $800 million contract to CTC Global, an electric utility firm based in California.

Should the administration proceed with the contract in the manner being planned, the award would make an absolute mockery of the administration’s platitudes about fighting corruption, some administration insiders told PREMIUM TIMES.

Already, Abubakar Atiku, the managing director of Transmission Company of Nigeria, has forwarded a recommendation letter for the award of the contract to CTC Global to Tunde Fashola, the minister of works, power and housing.

After making effusive case for a blanket adoption of CTC Global, without any competitive bidding, Mr. Atiku urged the minister to “accept the initial proposal” and “provide” a contract letter to the firm.

In the letter, dated November 18, 2016, Mr. Atiku said the deal would see Nigeria’s existing 330KV and 132 KV power transmission cables upgraded from the current Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced (ACSRs) types to Aluminium Conductor Composite Core Conductors (ACCC).

The ACCC is an improved technology that has twice the capacity of the ACSRs and can easily be retrofitted on the existing lines, eliminating the hurdles of dismantling current cables to lay new ones, experts say.

But the modality being adopted for the award of the contract appears a contravention of federal laws on award of contracts which require open advertisement and competitive bidding for government jobs and supplies.

Under Nigerian Public Procurement Act (PPA), the $800 million contract should go through open competitive bidding.

The Act, enacted in 2007, prescribes principles by which public procurement entities within the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies should conduct their affairs. The principles, which include honesty, integrity, transparency, accountability, fair competition, economy and efficiency and value for money, apply to all transactions, large or small, and describe the behaviour expected of every public officer in the conduct of public procurement. The spirit of the Act is to offer all interested contractors, suppliers and consultants a level playing field on which to compete and thereby, directly expand the purchaser’s options and opportunities.

It is also to serve as a key deterrent to collusion and corruption, submission of inflated or deflated tenders, followed by delayed or defective performance. The law also frowns at procurement officials betraying and abusing public trust for personal gain.

Officials said the TCN and the power ministry cannot hide under the restricted tendering provisions under Section 40 of the Procurement Act to award the contract to the American firm because CTC Global is not the only producer or supplier of Aluminium Conductor Composite Core Conductors in the world.

Section 40 of the Act says: “Subject to the approval by the Bureau, a procuring entity may for reasons of economy and efficiency engage in procurement by means of restricted tendering if : (a) the goods, works or services are available only from a limited number of suppliers or contractors ; (b) the time and cost required to examine and evaluate a large number of tenders is disproportionate to the value of the goods, works or services to be procured ; or (c) the procedure is used as an exception rather than norm…”

Apart from its legal implications, taxpayers stand to lose billions of naira should the deal proceed in its current form, some officials said.

Insiders: Contract to be funded from $30 billion loan

Some Officials familiar with the matter told PREMIUM TIMES that the government might pay an additional 25 per cent of the contract sum to CTC Global before installation, bringing the total project sum to $1 billion.

The $800 million is the estimated cost for the supply of the conductors only.

The deal is expected to be funded from the $30 billion loan being sought by President Buhari.

Insiders said that was one of the reasons the president failed to provide details of how the loan would be spent and repaid when he sent a request for its approval to the National Assembly.

Officials at the power ministry said the $1 billion proposed for the project could fund 2,000MW of clean coal power plant.

“This will be in addition to about four million tonnes of coal energy that could be generated out of which two million could be exported for much-needed foreign exchange,” one official said.

There are also questions about why President Buhari wants to spend heavily on transmission when several power plants built by his predecessors — especially the ones built by President Olusegun Obasanjo — are deteriorating due to their idleness.

The $1 billion, they said, could be channelled towards production of gas to power existing power plants for improved output for the country.

The revamping of the transmission lines can be done in phases, rather than sinking $1 billion in a lump sum when there is no energy to transmit, the officials said.

The insiders also said Manitoba Hydro, a Canadian energy company that ran the Transmission Company of Nigeria for a while, had in the past scrutinised the proposed project and rejected it.

The transmission lines upgrade contract, they said, was turned down by Manitoba because it had no proof of concept.

A proof of concept serves as guide for government officials working on awarding contracts.

Since there is little proof to show that it had worked before, chances are that the $800 million could end up not achieving its purpose, one concerned official said.

CTC Global and previous government contracts

This is not the first time the company would be handed contract without compliance with Nigeria’s procurement laws.

In March 2012, CTC Global got a N3.2 billion contract for the re-conductoring of Onitsha-Alaoji 330KV power transmission line.

There was also no competitive bidding as required by Nigeria’s procurement law.

The equipment supplied by CTC Global for that project was abandoned at the ports for years.

In 2016, the government had to budget N2.4 billion to pay demurrage and other avoidable charges before clearing the supplies.

TCN, CTC Global elusive

The main actors involved in the ongoing negotiations for the deal rebuffed PREMIUM TIMES’ efforts to get them to comment for this story.

Seun Olagunju, the spokesperson for the TCN, asked for more time for her to gather information on the contract.

She said she would get back to us after the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

She is yet to do so. And several calls and text messages to her telephone were neither answered nor returned.

Carl Ulrich, the Senior Vice President in charge of international business development at CTC Global, sent a response which did not answer the questions posed to him.

He responded to our questions by explaining the benefits of the project.

When reminded that the enquiries were specifically about the special consideration his company was being granted and its possible violation of Nigerian laws, Mr. Ulrich failed to respond for three days.

Questions about why past supplies by CTC Global were abandoned at the port for years were also not responded to.

Mr. Fashola’s spokesman, Hakeem Bello, could not be reached for comments. Calls to his known telephone line failed to connect for weeks. Text messages sent to him remained unanswered.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • iwe paul

    money for the boys. we are watching.

  • Fred Duke

    Whenever they want to loot the Nigerian people dry, several things would happen. 1. Their phones would not be reachable. 2. Their text message app would malfunction causing them not to respond, because they have no response. 3. The project would be so urgent that approvals would be instant. 4.The actors would be very busy. 5. Even their aides and spokespersons would become illterates overnight. This country is whack! The leaders all get cursed the day they enter the office. Sometimes I just laugh abt these fools because this is why God strikes them with sicknesses that demand foreign medical care. This is why the ordinary citizen should not pay tax because the little that we’ve paid so far are squandered. Buhari should start setting his priorities and stop all these charades. How come he’s yet to sack someone despite all these funny stories? That project should be scrapped an the money invested in coal powered plants or in producing and distributing gas for existing gas plants. Dull and mentally ill leaders.

  • Alpha

    Fashola the magician is at work! Did you not hear him educating us why we should not expect the gencos, transcos and discos to perform: because NEPA/phcn had tried and failed for 60 years, so why should we expect these new entities to succeed so soon?

    But ask fashola, did these people not inherit the assets of nepa? Were these new companies starting generating, transmitting and distrbuting anew. Did’nt NEPA provide meters? Did’nt NEPA provide meters? Were they not supposed to improve on the previous situation that neccesitated them into being?

    We are watching.

    • Fred Duke

      We should even be asking whether the new companies did not carry out assessments before taking over. I’m not surprised because some people are just good in giving excuses. These are companies who willingly took over NEPA and are now talking gibberish. And Fashola expects us to say “yes sir”. Obama took over the US at when it was completely messed up and cleaned it up without complaining even once.

  • okpada

    Please the GENCOS are generating power but there is no affective /adequate transmission system in place. Almost all our transmission lines are either obsolete or packup due to official neglect. In a nutshell, transmission is the MAJOR problem we have in power generation and distribution today.

  • isaac

    This is a big rip off. Instead of upgrade, let the old system remain since it is still functional. Any other new contract in high voltage lines can then be based on the new technology period.

  • Rommel

    One good thing that Obama achieved has been making operations of American companies more transparent globally especially in developing nations like Nigeria, this means that at any time it is discovered that the American company shortchanged the country,it can always be resolved through legal means but whenever such innuendoes like we are hearing begin to shoot up,it usually is because certain interests believe that such amount of contract should not be awarded without them having a bite of the cherry,worthy as it seems but these companies never deliver,we remember that house power enquiry and how people like Abdulsalam Abubakar were involved with such dubious companies,the power situation in Nigeria is in crisis and if sole sourcing or direct sourcing will give us results,so be it.

    • share Idea

      So after reading this article, the only thing you could come up with is futile education of the gullible about Obama’s policy in America.

      The article is talking about how people appointed under your mr Integrity is floating laid down laws and rules fraudulently.

      • Gary

        When the e-rats cannot refute a scandalous report about their cult government, they resort to going on a tangent or muddying the waters to confuse the unwary. Or begin to troll the comments with obnoxious advertisements.

        It is more than clear to even the blind now that the Buhari government is equally as corrupt and neck-deep in graft just like the PDP. They have rewarded Bola Tinubu with oil-lifting deals and now it’s Atiku’s turn to get a billion-dollar no-bid contract for transmission lines. When there is no power to transmit. Abdulsalam made a bad investment in one of the power companies but rather than face the moral hazard of from it, he simply got Buhari to order the buy back of the company and the government refunded his money to him.
        All these by a party and regime that rode to power by denouncing the unbridled corruption of the PDP.
        While they are now rewarding the party bigwigs who funded Buhari’s election with contracts and hoping they won’t bolt from the APC if Buhari wants a second term, nobody is asking how the APC has funded its elections in Edo, Ondo and Rivers. It’s easy to guess that is the purview of key figures of the kitchen cabinet and the financial scandals linked to them. And reason why Buhari cannot afford to get rid of these men who provide him with a cover to maintain the myth of being Nigeria’s Messiah and Mr. Integrity.

  • share Idea

    If we remember last year, instead of this administration to provide plans and polices for the nation, they kept tellings us how Procurement laws have been preventing them from working. Did remember how we all woke-up and heard the president telling us that one American company is already investing about $2.1B in upgrading of Nigerian railways, even when the nation were not aware of when and how the modalities were arrived at.

  • dami

    The transmission section of the value chain is the reason why power plants are dormant and not the other way round, as the grid as is cannot evacuate the power generated, secondly there is no such thing as clean coal power, thirdly the tech is already working in other countries – go there for your proof of concept instead of spending tax payers money to conduct another proof of concept locally.
    Lastly Manitoba are in a conflict of interest position as they too would like to execute upgrades on the transmission network…no wonder they are against this one.