Nigerian military reveals identity of rescued Chibok girl

Related News

The Nigeria military has confirmed the rescue of another abducted Chibok schoolgirl.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Army, Sani Usman, confirmed the development via a WhapsApp account operated by his office.

He responded to enquiries made by journalists on the matter.

“Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE during investigation of arrested suspected Boko Haram terrorists discovered one of the abducted Chibok School girls, Rakiya Abubakar, with her six months old baby,” he said.

“According to preliminary investigation, it was discovered she is the daughter of Abubakar Gali Mulima and Habiba Abubakar of Chibok. She further stated that she was a student of Senior Secondary School Class 3B (SS 3B), before her abduction along with her colleagues on 14th April 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists.

“Rakiya Abubakar is presently undergoing further medical investigation and would soon be released to the Borno State Government.” Mr. Sani said.

Some sources said the girl was found near Damboa town, 85kilometres from Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Damboa is one of the border towns leading to Sambisa Forest.

The girl was said to have been found by a joint patrol team of soldiers and operatives of the Civilian-JTF.

This brings to 23 the number of abducted Chibok school girls rescued so far.

Boko Haram insurgents on April 14, 2014, abducted nearly 300 school girls from their dormitory in Chibok town.

A handful of the girls managed to escape while being flocked away in a vehicle. About 209 of them were held in captivity for over two years.

Besides the 23 so far rescued, the others remain in captivity.

The first girl to be rescued was Amina Nkeki, who was found in 2016 with a baby, alongside a man she said was her husband.

Boko Haram insurgents later released 21 girls in a deal with the government, brokered by the Red Cross and the Swiss government.