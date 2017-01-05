How Police raided Patience Jonathan’s brother’s house – Witness

Related News

Although no agency has owned up to the search, more details have emerged of the search of the residence of a brother to former first lady, Patience Jonathan.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how police officers raided the Maitama home of Mrs. Jonathan’s brother on Wednesday and conducted a search round the house.

Although the witnesses and security operatives told PREMIUM TIMES that the raid was conducted by police officers, police spokespersons said they were not aware of it.

A lawyer to Mrs. Jonathan, Charles Ogbole, who was at the residence when the raid was conducted, told PREMIUM TIMES that ‘about 20 to 25’ police officers were at the Maitama house on Wednesday to carry out the raid.

According to Mr. Ogbole, a leader of the police team claimed they came on the order of the Inspector General of Police.

“But immediately another man in mufti said the raid was ordered by the Attorney-General of the Federation.

“That one (the man in mufti) was the one who recorded their activities and took inventory,” he added.

When contacted, Saliu Isa, the spokesperson for Attorney General Abubakar Malami, told PREMIUM TIMES he was not aware his principal ordered the raid on the house.

“But I will find out,” he said.

Providing more details, Mr. Ogbole said that while the raid was ongoing, Mrs. Jonathan spoke with the operatives through the house guard’s phone, querying their mission at her brother’s residence.

“I asked one of the policemen and he told me they were actually looking for a Judge’s house in that area which they could not locate with certainty. So he said they broke into the house (Jonathan’s in-law’s) unsure of who the owner was,” Mr. Ogbole claimed.

He added that no search warrant was presented by the raid team.

Sources close to the Jonathan family told PREMIUM TIMES that the house was built by Mrs. Jonathan for her brother.

Although Mrs. Jonathan has been having a running battle with the anti-graft agency, EFCC, over the ownership of a controversial $15 million, sources at the commission said the EFCC did not carry out the raid.