BREAKING: Security operatives raid Jonathan’s brother’s house

patience-jonathan1

Security operatives, Wednesday evening, laid siege to an Abuja house belonging to a brother-in-law to Nigeria’s former president Goodluck Jonathan, sources close to the former leader confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES.

The house is located in Maitama, one of the enclaves of Nigeria’s rich in Abuja.

The spokespersons for the headquarters and Abuja command of the police said they were not aware of the operation, but security sources confirmed that police officers in uniform carried out the raid.

According to our sources, the operatives searched all the rooms in the house.

The house was allegedly bought for her brother by Patience Jonathan, who was said to be in Port Harcourt when the raid occurred on Wednesday.

Although Mrs. Jonathan has been having a running battle with the anti-graft agency, EFCC, over the ownership of a controversial $15 million, sources at the commission said the EFCC did not carry out the raid.

More details to follow…

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    Be it Jonathan’s brother or Jonathan’s brother-in-law, the big question is: When will security operatives raid the homes of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rotimi Amaechi and Rabiu Kwankwaso? Certificate forger and perjure Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war is clearly a partisan crusade.

    • Shahokaya

      When their wives accounts are found loaded with dollars and the wives claims inheritance of the dollars from their akamu, koko, and bole hawking mothers.

    • Rommel

      Because none of these people you mentioned benefitted from the Boko Haram arms purchase money that was siphoned off while soldiers were being killed and Nigerians were being lied to under that evil administration

  • trueWord

    …Why not Buhari and his blood thirsty cabinet pursue/investigate the sponsors of Boko Haram with this kind of momentum devoted to a woman? Just because she is a Niger Deltan? Byhari must remember that even after he has traveled on that journey of no return, some president someday will harrass Aisha and all her relatives the same way. No two ways about it!

    • omobabalemomu

      She said Buhari is brain dead and that anybody shouting change must be stoned. May be she is already being stoned. Chai thea his godu oooo chai.

  • Eziokwubundu

    APC, govt usual antics; wherever they are under scrutiny for their evil they go after their boogeyman GEJ, to distract Nigerians. We are not fooled, nothing can distract Nigerians from the GENOCIDE Buhari and elrufai are committing in southern Kaduna

    • Rommel

      I am not sure you are reacting to what was written here,seems you are reading something else in your mind perhaps

  • Rommel

    If there is prima facie for a crime,should the police not carry out their duty because the person involved is one of the people considered in some quarters to be untouchable? this story is not newsworthy