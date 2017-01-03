413 people killed in Kaduna accidents in 2016

Related News

An average of one person was killed per day in road accidents in Kaduna in 2016, according to official figures.

The Federal Road Safety Commission said on Tuesday that 413 people lost their lives in 596 accidents in Kaduna State from January to December 2016.

The accidents, which average 34 per month, involved 821 vehicles and 4,616 people.

Francis Udoma, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state, made this disclosure at a news conference in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Mr. Udoma also said that 2,448 people sustained various degrees of injury during the period under review, bringing the total number of casualties to 2, 897, an increase from 2,481 recorded in 2015.

He also recalled that there was an increase in the number of accidents from 485 in 2015 to 596 in 2016.

“However, there was a decrease in the number of deaths from 443 accidents recorded in 2015 to 413 in 2016 and an increase in the number of the injured from 2,038 in 2015 to 2,448 in 2016,” he said.

Mr. Udoma said speeding remained the major cause of accidents on Nigerian highways, saying “speed thrills, but kills.”

He urged motorists to install speed limit device so as to guard against untimely death.

The commander also announced the ban on the sale of alcohol and other illicit drugs at motor parks throughout the state, as part of the strategy to reduce the rate of accidents in 2017.

He said the ban would be enforced in collaboration with the Kaduna State Government, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and other relevant agencies.

“We will equally sensitise drivers in all motor parks across the state against drinking of alcohol and or taking any form of illicit drugs, which contribute to the increasing number of accidents.

“This becomes necessary, following the reports that many drivers take all kinds of illicit drugs before mounting the drivers’ seat, thereby endangering their life and that of the passengers,” Mr. Udoma said.

Mr. Udoma warned that all tricycles and commercial buses that had not complied with the prescribed state colour, registration and number plate would be impounded as part of the efforts to restore sanity to the road.

He lauded St. Gerard Hospital, Kaduna, for receiving accident victims anytime they were brought to the hospital and called for more support in 2017.

The commander equally lauded the media and other relevant stakeholders for their support throughout the year.

“We have achieved a lot in 2016 but we can do more in 2017 with your continued support,” he added.

(NAN)