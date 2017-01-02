6 dead in road accidents in Lagos, Katsina

Related News

At least six people were killed in different accidents in Katsina and Lagos states.

In Katsina, the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, said on Monday that at least three persons died in a motor accident on Malumfashi-Funtua road in Malumfashi Local Government Area.

Abdu Bagadawa, FRSC Sector Commander in Katsina State, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the accident occurred at Karfi village.

He said that the accident involved a Volkswagen bus with registration number KTU 203 AA with 15 passengers on board.

Mr. Bagadawa explained that the vehicle skid-off the road and went to the bush when the driver attempted to dodge a pothole while on high speed.

He said that the three passengers died on the spot while the remaining passengers who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to Malumfashi General Hospital for medical treatment.

The sector commander urged motorists to desist from excessive speed and abide by traffic rules and regulations to avoid accident.

He called on drivers who were yet to install the speed limit device to do so for the safety of their passengers.

He warned motorists to avoid using worn-out tyres part of measures to reduce road traffic crashes.

In Lagos, the FRSC said three people died on Monday in an accident involving a black Honda CRV Jeep and a white DAF trailer in the Sagamu axis of the Lagos /Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Clement Oladele, said the accident could have been caused by over-speeding.

“The accident occurred around 2 p.m. and the rescue team were on ground to immediately manage the situation.

“The accident, which involved a black Honda CRV with registration number KRD 933DD and White Daf Trailer with registration number JJJ 107 XD , was caused by route violation and speed limit violation.

“The accident involved five persons, two male and three female, in which one male and one female got injured while one male and two female died,” he said.

Mr. Oladele explained that both the injured and the dead were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

The sector commander advised motorists to avoid speeding and also obey traffic rules and regulations.