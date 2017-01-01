10 successes, failures of Kano Governor Umar Ganduje in 2016

Related News

The Umar Ganduje administration in Kano came on board with so much promise. Having served the outgoing administration as deputy governor, a lot was expected, especially in terms of continuity of projects, from Mr., Ganduje.

PREMIUM TIMES reviews some of the major achievements and failures of the administration in 2016.

1. The Kano government disbursed over N4 billion as assistance to local seed producers. It also trained 72 farmers and extension agents on safe and effective use of pesticides, environmental issues, and seed certification.

2. The Ganduje administration recruited 729 extension workers and trained them in partnership with national and international development agencies.

It also approved the distribution of motorcycles to the newly employed extension staff on 40 per cent loan discount.

3. The government (re)constructed over 20 metropolitan and rural roads in areas like Yusuf, Bompai, Kwaranga, Dakata Bella, Kings Garden Tudunmurtala, Burumburum Siyasa, and Kibbiya Rano.

4. Although not yet completed, work is ongoing at the Murtla Mohammed flyover bridge that is expected to help ease traffic congestion in the area.

5. The administration sent 100 youth for training at Peugeot Automobile. It also empowered about 10,000 women by training them in various skills including tailoring before buying equipment for them to start their own business.

The government also distributed sanitation vehicles to about 200 women for door to door sanitation exercise.

CHALLENGES

6. There have been several cases of kidnapping in Kano including of young children and villagers. The kidnappings sometimes created panic among residents.

7. Governor Ganduje has had constant political bickering with his predecessor and former boss, Rabiu Kwankwaso. Despite the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari, the crises has also split their party, APC, into two factions .

8. The menace of drug addiction among women and youth in Northern Nigeria is perhaps most rampant in Kano.

“We are seeing more women now getting involved in drugs. I just sent our operatives into town and within one hour they rounded up over 100 girls involved in drugs. And they found these girls in just two places inside Sabongari, and they cut across all ages,” the NDLEA commander in Kano, Hamza Umar, said in an investigation published by PREMIUM TIMES.

9. There was acute water scarcity in various parts of Kano such as Dakata, Rimin Kebbe, Zango, Gama, Brigade, Hotoro, Kawo and virtually all of Kano eastern bye pass.

10. The administration has not been able to check the recklessness of commercial tricycle operators in the state. Their recklessness caused several accidents in 2016.