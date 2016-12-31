BREAKING: Presidency denies sack of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC Chairman

EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu
EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

Contrary to reports, Ibrahim Magu, has not been relieved of his appointment as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the presidency has said.

The Guardian newspaper quoted an unnamed source as saying Mr. Magu had been asked to vacate his seat by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Although Mr. Malami could not be reached on phone, officials at the presidency denied the report.

“It is not true,” the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, told PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

Mr. Adesina confirmed that Mr. Buhari had not authorised Mr. Magu’s removal.

Another Presidency spokesperson, Garba Shehu, dismissed the Guardian story as untrue.

Mr. Shehu said: “We are reading reports that the @officialEFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, has been sacked,” Mr. Shehu tweeted Saturday.

“No report has been made available to the Presidency by the Attorney General of the federation over the matter.”

“The report of his sack is therefore speculative and preemptive.”

Close aides of Mr. Magu also said no such directive was received from the Attorney General’s office.

Months after Mr. Buhari requested the Senate to confirm the acting EFCC chair him as substantive chairman of the commission, the legislative body rejected his nomination on December 15.

The Senate cited security reports turned in by the State Security Service, which labelled Mr. Magu corrupt, integrity-challenged and extravagant.

The SSS has two separate security reports – signed by one official, Folashade Bello, and submitted same day – on Mr. Magu.

In one, the SSS wanted Mr. Magu confirmed in view of his exceptional performance in office while saying in the other that he would be a liability to government’s anti-corruption efforts.

However, a fact-check by PREMIUM TIMES showed the allegations against the EFCC boss were inaccurate and false.

Messrs. Magu and Malami were said to have met on Friday to fine-tune ‎case files on an urgent matter asked to be investigated by Mr. Buhari.

However, multiple sources at the presidency and the AGF’s office told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Malami ‎on Friday made effort to submit a report to President Buhari.

The report was in response to the president’s directive that Mr. Malami investigate allegations of corruption levelled against Mr. Magu by the State Security Service, SSS.

“He (Mr. Malami) was rebuffed by‎ the president when he tried to submit the report,” a source at the presidency told PREMIUM TIMES. “He was asked to submit the report to Vice President Osinbajo.

“Instead, the president gave him further instructions on some fresh assignments to be carried out jointly by him and Magu.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Rommel

    In this era of post truth,government should consider cracking down on some of the people who will be implicated in dissemination of such kinds of information as they may destabilize Nigeria one day

    • okpada

      God bless you my brother

  • Digit

    Premium times should I earn to give correcr information

    • Amazed

      What is Premium Times’ offence here? The Guardian wrote an incorrect story. Premium Times came to our rescue by contacting the presidency. So why are you blaming the paper?

  • Magnum

    Did l just read that president Buhari gave Malami and Magu a new assignment instead of receiving the report on Magu from Malami ? I was of the impression that mr president does not give the EFCC directives on who to investigate as it is often touted that the effc is independent? O have always wondered how such arms length approach was possible.
    Anyway, if Magu is found to be a victim of power play, and not directly involved in stealing public funds or protecting criminals,mr president should find a way to persuade NASS to sheath its sword and let bygone be bygone by approving Magu’s confirmation.
    Everything can be negotiated provided the parties are ready to appreciate and accommodate each other’s point of view and concern or fear.

  • Dán-gote Cément factory

    CementPromo!CementPromo!!CementPromo!!!
    This is to inform republic that DAN-G0TE3XCEMENT is now sold direct from the factory for a promo price of #1200 per bag and #300 to deliver per bag,buyers can order a minimum of 100bags,trailer load of 600bags,trailer load of 900bags and above,contact the sales manager Mr Oare 0jekere on (070-6538-3208) or assistant Mrs Mary on (081-3206-6217) to get 50 rice 50kg for #9000 per bag and #1000 to deliver per bag minimum of 50bags and above delivery is national