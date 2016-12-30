BREAKING: Many feared dead as Nigerian troops, Boko Haram battle in Borno

FILE PHOTO: Nigerian Soldiers
At least 15 Boko Haram fighters were killed in Borno on Friday as Nigerian troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and Boko Haram terrorists engaged in prolonged fierce battle in Borno State.

Military insiders told PREMIUM TIMES the battle ensued at 6 a.m this morning and did not end until after 9 a.m.

Our sources said the battle began when fighters of the terror group launched a surprise attack on troops location in Rann, in northern Borno, shooting sporadically.

Troops from 3 Battalion and 112 Task Force Battalion are stationed in the area, our sources said.

The soldiers responded promptly, killing an unknown number of the terrorists, and wounding several others.

The battle raged for over two hours, and when the dust settled, several terrorists were found dead.

One of our sources said more than 15 of the Boko Haram fighters were killed in action.

Another said the figure was much higher, saying many other terrorists escaped from the scene with gunshot wounds.

Both sources however said four Nigerian soldiers were wounded in action, adding that authorities had since contacted the nearby 22 Brigade to send air ambulance to evacuate a critically injured soldier.

Our sources gave arms and ammunition recovered from the terrorists to include two AK47 rifles, four FN rifles, one M21 rifle, 110 X 7.62MM NATO ammunition, 20 X 7.62MM special,, 40 X M21 rounds, 4 X FN extra magazine and two locally made explosives.

Friday’s battle is the first since the military overpowered and chased the Boko Haram sect from the dreaded Sambisa Forest, a fortress from where the group launched attacks on Nigeria for years.

It also came a day after the leader of the terror sect, Abubakar Shekau, appeared in a new video, claiming his group had not been defeated.

The Army immediately shot back, saying the video by Mr. Shekau was a piece of propaganda that should be disregarded.

  • Noble

    God bless our gallant soldiers. May victory continue to be on your side. Praise be to God.

    • Oskirin

      amen my broda.i know ds is d kind of tactics dey wil use.our gallant sojas need to shine dere eyes n trust no one.

  • Rommel

    Enemies of Nigeria both within and without will meet a terrible fate,more grease to the elbows of our soldiers and God bless Nigeria

  • alamdeen

    May God be with Nigeria Army

  • Stop RAPE on Niger Delta

    There is massive poverty in the Niger Delta. There is nothing to show for the wealth of the region as monies from the region are used to develop Abuja and the rest of the country. The only benefit the oil producing and resource owners – Biafra and Niger Delta regions benefit from Nigeria are :
    – Pollution
    – Neglect
    – Violence
    – Military Occupation
    – Wanton arrest of its citizens
    – Harassment
    – Sponsored propaganda to defame
    – Bypass in political appointments
    – Hate, hate and more hate
    – Etc etc, etc

    …yet, the parasitic regions (Vultures) that feast on the resources of the Niger Delta want it to remain part of Nigeria even as they care not about the many artificial problems that oil exploration has brought to the people –Health issues / Diseases arising from toxic pollutants. Buhari never borrowed to clean up the Niger Delta or rehabilitate the displaced farmers and fishermen. But he borrows to resettle those reportedly displaced by Islamic terrorists – a people (Terrorists) he claims must not be killed.

    SECESSION is the only way for the Niger Delta and Biafran regions if they must achieve their potentials. … those of us who do not want to be associated with Nigeria in any way should be left alone to live our dreams in our own country where bills will not have to be ratified based on consonance with Sharia and Islamic laws.