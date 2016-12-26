Why Buhari is silent on Southern Kaduna killings – Spokesperson

President Muhammadu Buhari is silent on the ongoing violence in southern part of Kaduna State because the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is handling it, presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, has said.

Mr. Adesina stated this Monday morning on Channels Television during its Sunrise Daily programme.

At least six persons were killed in Goska village, Jema’a local Government Area in the early hours of Christmas.

The victims included a teenage secondary school student, Gimbia Morik, daughter of a former council chairman in Jema’a.

The killings, by suspected herdsmen, occurred despite Jema’a and two other local governments – Kaura and Zango Kataf – being under a 24-hour curfew.

The state government after a meeting of heads of various security agencies in the state, had on December 21 imposed the 24-hour curfew to prevent violence during the festive season.

Scores of people have been killed in ethno-religious violence in Southern Kaduna in 2016.

As the killings continue, Mr. Buhari had come under criticism from Nigerians for his silence.

Citing Nigeria’s federal structure, Mr. Adesina said there was no need for Mr. Buhari to speak since Mr. El-Rufai is “on top of the matter.”

The presidential aide said as the chief security officer of his state, it rests on Mr. El-Rufai, who has pledged to bring perpetrators to book, to deal with the matter.

“You don’t have to hear from the president on that matter. When it pays us, we talk about federalism and true federalism; yet you want the president and presidency to talk about everything,” Mr. Adesina said.

He also said “when a thing like this happens in a state, there is a chief security officer and he is supposed to be on top of the matter.

“Governor El-Rufai Rufai was at the villa on Thursday to brief the president, so why should the president then be talking about it?

“True federalism is the governor should be in charge and he is in charge of it,” he said.

LOCAL MATTER

The killings in Southern Kaduna are suspected to be due to violence between the locals and migrating Fulani herdsmen.

Apart from Kaduna, similar violence between locals, mainly farmers, and migrating herdsmen has caused the death of hundreds of people in several other states including Benue and Taraba.

Mr. Adesina on Monday said local authorities must play a crucial role in stopping the violence.

He said state and local governments have a major role to play in dealing with herdsmen crisis.

He said Mr. Buhari is always in constant touch with governors whenever an attack occurs to get timely updates.

The spokesperson said Mr. Buhari has consistently maintained that the best way to stop the killings is through collaboration  between the states and the grassroots leaders in local governments.

“The federal government has roles to play but not as much as the state and local governments,” he said.

  • RestructureNigeriaNow

    So leave Boko Haram for Borno State governor you liar from hell.

    • Records2016

      @disqus_zgvwoeZXdy:disqus

      “So why is the President [Buhari] appearing weak, as if he has to beg some political “Overlords”
      to do his work in the name of “political stability”? Mr President, you are playing into the hands
      of people who do not believe in you and your government.

      A President must repel blackmail with all his arsenals, or, give up the presidency.
      Mr President, such “political stability” and “harmony” that compels you to turn away your face
      where you shouldn’t is useless to our country! You cannot be an effective president,
      while in hostage!”

      ……………..Representative Abdulmumin Jibrin
      (December 26th, 2016)

      • linkhadj.

        Thank you, Honourable Jibrin. We all have no choice now. We will all endure our fate untill 2019.

  • callistus u owuamanam

    When our president phones other countries and sympathize with them, does he not know that someone is on top of their matter? In our president’s watch the fulani herdsmen, are slaugthering nigerians everyday, the president keeps silent. All those presidents, you call and sympathize, will be the first that will appear in person, to solidarize if anything happens to any of their citizens. We celebrate the defeat of BH, Fulani Herdsmen that kill everyday, nothing is said about them by the president.

  • Essissien

    So Buhari was silent about the mass killings and burial in mass graves of peaceful Biafran protesters in Anambra and Delta states because the Governors of those two states were handling the issues effectively!!!……… Oh ONE Nigeria!!!


    QUESTION
    When Femi Adesina dies, where will he go? Choose an option from below:
    (a) Hell Fire
    (b) Hottest part of Hell Fire
    (c) Bottom of Hell Fire
    (d) Middle of Hell Fire
    (e) All from ‘a’ – ‘d’

    • carson

      The answer is – B

    • onyearmy

      “E” all from a to d

    • Xray001

      If Adesina is destined for Hell Fire where then will Liar Mohammed go?

  • tsunami1earthquake

    Adesina, will you keep quiet if you don’t know what to say! So El-rufai is now the president? Whose job is it to handle such situations? You better stop talking.

    • A. Ikoba

      @tsunami1earthquake:disqus

      Femi Adesina needs to learn how to think. He leaps before he thinks. That makes him sound hilarious,
      than serious. Educated Nigerians know that security matters are exclusively centralized in the presidency
      under the 1999 Constitution, hence, the President (Buhari) is in charge of the Police and the whole military.

    • Lanre

      It is not enough to boycott the elections. People in those states need to stop paying taxes so El-Rufai can make payments to Fulani Cattle Herders. You will never get freedom without a struggle.

  • taiwo

    El Rural compensated these murderer. So can he see the senselessness of such move as killing has not abated despite being a Fulani himself?

  • curious

    Why then did Buhari speak on the terrorist truck attack in Europe? Could it be because the government of “West Germany” was not handling the matter?

  • Buhari d daft cow.

    Infact buhari is a pig 4 crying out loud u are d fucking president,wot is wrong with dis plonker called buhari.

  • Lanre

    Femi Adesina. Eru Fulani. E wo enu e bi eni to sese je Amala ati Gbegiri tan. Ko ni da fun gbogbo yin lapapo. From the days of Zamani Lekwot to Daniel Yakowa, they have been killing these Southern Kaduna people like sacrifice to the Hausa-Fulani Islamic Political leadership. It will never end!

  • onyearmy

    Illiterate certificate forger ass fucker buhari, the living skeleton have spoken thru his basket mouthed lair extraordinary.

  • think this Adesina is an unwise person. So the life of one person in southern Kaduna is not sufficient to attract comments from Buhari? If Adesina is dumb must the president behave likewise? Was it El Rufai that campaigned on behalf of Buhari in Kaduna state? Where was the federal structure of Femi Adesina when Buhari directly canvassed for votes from the people of Southern Kaduna? This Adesina is just proud useless fellow.

  • Adesina must retract this distasteful comment and apologise to Nigerians.

  • Ajayi balogun

    Useless government sketching for answers! El rufai that said in news that his government track down fulani murderers and pay them some money to stop killing, is the chief security of state that is on top of the issues?… Chai! I think south East see more than us.

    • Lanre

      I remember the online fight with Chinua Achebe when he came out with his last work disparaging my leader, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. I will not take anyone insulting Chief Awolowo. Never! However, Achebe was right to the extent that the South needs to come together. Not to form a single country. No. But to agree for separate independent states for the Igbos and the Yorubas. Once we both agree, the minority Hausa-Fulani Islamic Political Oligarchy will crumble. Our generation must lead this struggle.

  • Jason

    This man PMB is so so unfit to lead a country as complex as Nigeria. The fraudulent characters that repackaged him as a reborn democrat capable of pulling our dear country out of the destructive pathway that GEJ set us on are the real evil men and women that are responsible for this desperate state of affairs. They should search their conscience as ask Almighty for forgiveness in this season of love and turn a new leave so that they can in turn lead the retrieval of the leadership from this incompetence and mismanagement.

  • Ade

  • Elderman Manny

    @disqus_ujlYfTYSaV:disqus

    Muhamadu Buhari shares all the rhetoric of an Islamist Jihadist and sees nothing wrong in threatening
    bloodshed three months to the actual election if he were not declared the winner of the 2015 election.
    Such a character is unfit for 21st century modern leadership and will remain a big mistake every day.
    All those who voted for Muhamadu Buhari in 2015 extolled illiteracy and put Islamism above all things.
    The result is a fast sinking country today where Christmas was mourned yesterday in total darkness.
    It will be a miracle if Nigeria survives Muhamadu Buhari’s ignorant leadership for another two years.

    • ??????questo

      WHEN WILL NIGERIAN JOURNALISTS DRAW THE OBVIOUS CONCLUSION THAT
      BUHARI’s GOVERNMENT IS CORRUPT? THE JOURNALISTS SEE THE EVIDENCE
      IN THE SECRETARY TO GOVERNMENT (BABACHIR LAWAL) AWARDING ₦250million
      TO HIMSELF AS CONTRACT, TO CUT GRASS WITH JUST CUTLASS; THEY SEE THE
      EVIDENCE IN PRESIDENT BUHARI HIMSELF TAKING ONE BILLION NAIRA under 60 days
      OF HIS TAKING OATH OF OFFICE as president AND PASSING THE ONE BILLION NAIRA
      QUIETLY TO HIS PROXY – Brigadier Buba Marwa . WHAT ELSE IS CORRUPTION?

  • Wale Allen

    Nice comments from all. Disparaging this current government is not enough but searching for a way forward. The big question is what is the way forward for Nigeria as an entity?

  • imagine_2012

    Evil spokesman