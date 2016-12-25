UPDATE: Collapsed Nigeria Police barracks that killed two failed integrity tests twice

img-20161225-wa0010

The Ikeja Police barracks building that collapsed earlier on Sunday failed integrity tests on two occasions, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

Yakubu Suleiman, the south-west zonal coordinator of the National Emergency
Management Authority, stated this at the scene of the incident during the demolition of the rest of the building by officers of the agency.

“We have understanding that the building has failed integrity tests, twice,” the NEMA boss told PREMIUM TIMES.

Junior police officers across Nigeria who live in the various barracks usually live in

terrible conditions in decrepit, unmaintained buildings.

Mr. Suleiman disclosed that victims of the building collapse include a police officer and the officer’s relative.

A part of the building, known as W block, collapsed at about 4:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Bodies of the victims have since been deposited at the mortuary.

The demolition of the rest of the building was ongoing at the time of this report.

  • Bashir

    Many police barracks are an eyesore across the nation. It’s unbelievable that human beings live in those places!

    • Artful ºDodger

      You got that right bro, since the colonial masters left Nigeria has NEVER been able to build barracks for her troops anymore. What u ve today are all colonial structures yearning to be pull down because of age. They are all tured and worn out!

  • GbemigaO

    Who is going to police the police !

    • Born Again Christian [B.A.C]

      Premium Times Sir,

      Look, before I went to church to sing good carol music today, I told you people that
      today is Christmas, and we are supposed to talk here only about Jesus Christ our Lord,
      not about staircase falling inside Police barracks to kill policemen.You refused to listen to me!

      I came back from church and saw that evil spirit has made you to go further to even write UPDATE.

      Premium Times cannot afford to turn me into a Muslim. I am a born again Christian. I refuse to talk about
      any staircase falling down in any Police station. I will only talk today about my Lord and Saviour – Jesus Christ –
      the Prince of Peace in the priestly order of Melchidezek, because today is Christmas day. Can you hear me?

  • Artful ºDodger

    Where is the one Jonathan built two years ago or are there two Ikeja?

    • ed

      Please return to Aro mental health for treatment.