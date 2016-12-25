Russian plane carrying 92 people crashes

Photo credit: independent.co.uk

The Russian defence ministry has confirmed that a military plane with 92 people on board has crashed into the Black Sea.

The plane is said to have disappeared from radar two minutes after taking off from the resort of Sochi.

It was flying to Latakia in Syria, where Russia has deployed troops and aircraft to help keep President Bashar Al-Assad in power.

Fragments of the plane have been found and one body has been retrieved, the BBC reports

The defence ministry said the plane was carrying soldiers, 64 members of the Alexandrov military music ensemble, and nine reporters.

The flight originated in Moscow and had landed at Adler airport in Sochi for refuelling.

“Fragments of the Tu-154 plane of the Russian defence ministry were found 1.5km (one mile) from the Black Sea coast of the city of Sochi at a depth of 50 to 70m (165-230ft),” the BBC quotes the Russian defence ministry as saying.

So far no survivors have been found.

