Buhari declares Boko Haram’s ‘final crushing’; says last Sambisa stronghold ‘fallen’

Nigerian soldiers have raided Boko Haram’s “last enclave” in Sambisa forest, and the insurgents have finally been crushed, President Muhammadu Buhari said Saturday.

The president said in a statement he was “most proud” to receive the “long-awaited and most gratifying news of the final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists”.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend the determination, courage and resilience of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole at finally entering and crushing the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at ‘Camp Zero’, which is located deep within the heart of Sambisa Forest,” the president said.

He said he was told by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, that the camp fell at about 1:35p.m. on Friday.

Read Mr. Buhari’s full statement below:

GOODWILL MESSAGE FROM PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI TO TROOPS OF OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE ON THE SUCCESSFUL CAPTURE OF BOKO HARAM ENCLAVE IN SAMBISA FOREST

I am delighted at, and most proud of the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army, on receipt of the long-awaited and most gratifying news of the final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa Forest.

I want to use this opportunity to commend the determination, courage and resilience of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole at finally entering and crushing the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at “Camp Zero”, which is located deep within the heart of Sambisa Forest.

I was told by the Chief of Army Staff that the Camp fell at about 1:35pm on Friday, December 22, and that the terrorists are on the run, and no longer have a place to hide.  I urge you to maintain the tempo by pursuing them and bringing them to justice.

I, therefore, call on all Nigerians to cooperate and support the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies by providing useful information that will expose all the terrorists hiding among the populace.

Further efforts should be intensified to locate and free our remaining Chibok girls still in captivity. May God be with them.

I also want to congratulate and commend the able leadership of the Nigerian Army in particular and indeed, that of the Armed Forces in general, for making this possible. This, no doubt, will go a long way in improving the security situation not only in the North East, but the country in general.  But we must not let our guards down.

Once more, congratulations to our troops and all who, in one way or the other, contributed to this most commendable and momentous effort. May the Almighty continue to be with you.

I wish you a Merry Christmas and a most rewarding and peaceful Year 2017 ahead.

 

MUHAMMADU BUHARI

PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA

December 24, 2016.

  • Rommel

    Winning the war is not the problem but how to stop the suicide bombings,these people must have established sleepy cells in certain areas waiting for signals to strike,we wait to see the response from Boko Haram then we can confirm

    • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

      Simply put your mind at rest,Rommel, the president has simply spoken from the position of strength and information.

    • Julius

      I’m with you sir. Case in point, the U S war against terrorists in Afghan, Iraq and other places around the world proves ya point.

  • Emeka

    This is why I love this man “pmb” with everything in me. Sir, the God that sent you for this rescue mission would never let you down IJMN. I now know you would have all the time in the world to deal mercilessly with these looters of the public treasury, since one of the greatest worries of the Nigerian people is led to rest. Sir, if you can read the post of your unrepentant supporters like me, I would like you to double your efforts in making food available to the downtrodden, as we have already seen the result of our locally grown foods this year. e.g lake rice and abakaliki rice which are in high demand across the nation. May God be with you Sir.

  • Abdullah Musa

    Congratulations!
    But looks like another camp must be elsewhere, otherwise where are the girls?

    • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

      Why not ask for the reason why ibori,alams,mama peace,asari,tompolo, looted you blind. You are now exposing your ignorance on line in the name of commenting. Have you read how much the UK government is about to take from saint ibori,£15m, convert and do the mathematical calculation and see for yourself what that amount can do for your region.

      • Julius

        Responding to that moron is a waste or your precious time. Read him , if you must and laugh.

        • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

          Guy no mind the e d yot jare. They can frustrate you sometimes. Anyway,thanks juli!

          • Julius

            Abi oo. Eku ise.

  • Man_Enough

    Where are the girls?

  • Bigtin

    Good news ….may the good lord continually bless us all particularly our gallant brothers and sisters in uniform. Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year to all.

  • Lanre Apampa

    Kudos to the military. Kudos to PMB. I rejoice with our boys at the bleeding edge in the forest and their parents and loved ones. May God bring you safely back.

  • Usman

    Bravo to the troops.
    Apart from rescuing the remaining Chibok girls and all others kidnapped, the government need to dig out and punish the sponsors.

  • ed

    You have to give it to President Buhari for his unending propaganda abilities .
    Technically defeated Boko Haram are now being clear Sambasi forest.
    On the 24/2016. The President of Nigerian armed can say without any doubt. That Boko Haram are not only technically defeated but completely defeated.
    The forest is still largely technically controlled by Boko Haram. But who cares about the truth.

    • Julius

      I’m sure you have the whole truth and more info than the President.

      • ed

        I’m just Honorable and honest. I don’t make false statements.
        I’m not a politician.

        • Julius

          Good for you but, I would rather believe in those that are in the know.

  • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

    Even though the wailers will be mourning now that,itis a result of success and not that of failure which they have been eagerly anticipating for,I say three gbosas for our gallant men and women. Sambisa has fallen just like the Aleppo. Like I always say,war is too bitter to experience, but victory cannot be over celebrated.

  • imagine_2012

    Who now told Buhari the clown that boko haram is in sambisa forest. Boko haram is in the hearts and minds of northern Muslims. Boko haram or another boko would rise again

    • Julius

      I’m sure you will make sure they rise again. My hope , wish and prayer is that you will be leading them facing the Nigerian troops. Amen !!

    • Ayinde

      Indeed i agree totally with you Boko Haram is their heart and mind and this is manifested by their action and inaction by their perennial fear of people of other faith hence their level of intolerance , and habitual abuse of machinery of power.

