Nigeria university recalls 23 sacked whistle-blowing workers unconditionally

Related News

The authorities of the troubled Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, FUNAAB, on Friday unconditionally recalled the 23 staff of the institution who were sacked over a month ago.

The workers were sacked following a petition written by some of them to the anti-graft EFCC against the management of the university accusing them of financial impropriety.

After investigations, the EFCC filed an 18-count criminal charge against the Vice Chancellor of the University, Olusola Oyewole; the Pro Chancellor, Adeseye Ogunlewe; and the Bursar, Moses Ilesanmi, before an Abeokuta High Court.

They have since been granted bail while the case continues in court next year. Mr. Oyewole and other officials have also returned some illegally collected money to the EFCC.

The dismissal of the workers for what the university said was theft of school property, has since been condemned by labour unions and civil society groups who accused the authorities of persecuting whistleblowers.

On Thursday, the university recanted its decision to sack the workers.

In a letter dated December 22 and signed by the Acting Registrar and Secretary to Council, Obafemi Oginni, the Governing Council of the institution said it decided to re-instate the affected staff with immediate effect.‎

In the letter titled “Re:Termination of Appointment,” the officials were asked to resume to their former positions..

“The Governing Council at its 92nd Statutory Meeting held on Thursday, December 22, 2016 decided that you should be re-instated … with immediate effect,” the letter reads.

“Consequently, you are hereby recalled from termination of your appointment and re-instated… with immediate effect. By copies of this letter, all relevant functionaries in the University are being informed accordingly.”