All 111 passengers released from hijacked Libyan plane

All passengers have been released from a hijacked Libyan plane in Malta, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Friday.

There were 111 passengers and seven crew members on board the Afriqiyah Airways A320 jet that was on an internal flight from Sebha to Tripoli in Libya.

The plane was forced to divert to the Mediterranean island of Malta after at least one hijacker threatened to blow the plane up with a hand grenade.

Earlier, women and children were released.

The BBC reported that the hijackers have been arrested.

They are believed to be supporters of the late former leader, Muammar Gaddafi.

Mr. Muscat had said that his country’s security forces were standing by.

He said on Twitter that the passengers list included 82 men, 28 women and one baby.

The BBC report said the hijackers surrendered after most to the passengers had been released. The seven-member crew are also believed to be have released afterwards.