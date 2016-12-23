Gunmen shoot commissioner dead, “kidnap” council chairman

Related News

Suspected armed robbers have shot dead Sargwak Wazhi, a former commissioner who served in the administration of Jonah Jang in Plateau State.

The armed persons also injured the victim’s driver and whisked away a serving transition council chairman of Langtang South Local Government Area, Nicholas Vongsing.

A witness told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that the incident occurred Thursday night along Mangu Barkinladi road.

Our source, a senior staff of Langtang South Local Government pleaded not to be named because was not authorised to speak on the incident. He, however, explained via telephone interview that the suspected robbers opened fire on the vehicle of the former commissioner, which had Mr. Vongsing as one of the passengers.

“The incident occurred last night (Thursday) at about 7:45 p.m. along Mangu/Barkinladi bypass. Honourable Nicholas Vongsing, our council chairman, was in the car with Honourable Sargwak Wazhi.

“The robbers shot at the car, killed Hon Sargwak Wazhi; his driver was also shot, but he didn’t die. When we arrived the scene, we didn’t see Honourable Nicholas Vongsing, the robbers had left with him.”

Our source explained further that “both Sargwak Wazhi and his driver were taken to the General hospital in Mangu, where he was confirmed dead.”

“This morning, the driver have been referred to the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, for more medical attention.

“But, for Nicholas Vongsing, till now that I’m taking with you, none of us has heard from him, all of us are worried.”

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police in Plateau State, Terna Tyopev, said the command had not been briefed on the development, but would investigate it.

The victims were said to be returning from an official function held at the southern zone of the state, where more than 30 communities from six council areas agreed to end years of hostilities, which led to the death of hundreds of people and destroyed property worth millions.

The reconciliatory meeting attended by Governor Simon Lalong was organised by the Geneva, Switzerland-based Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, HD.