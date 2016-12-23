Gunmen shoot commissioner dead, “kidnap” council chairman

gunmen

Suspected armed robbers have shot dead Sargwak Wazhi, a former commissioner who served in the administration of Jonah Jang in Plateau State.

The armed persons also injured the victim’s driver and whisked away a serving transition council chairman of Langtang South Local Government Area, Nicholas Vongsing.

A witness told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that the incident occurred Thursday night along Mangu Barkinladi road.

Our source, a senior staff of Langtang South Local Government pleaded not to be named because was not authorised to speak on the incident. He, however, explained via telephone interview that the suspected robbers opened fire on the vehicle of the former commissioner, which had Mr. Vongsing as one of the passengers.

“The incident occurred last night (Thursday) at about 7:45 p.m. along Mangu/Barkinladi bypass. Honourable Nicholas Vongsing, our council chairman, was in the car with Honourable Sargwak Wazhi.

“The robbers shot at the car, killed Hon Sargwak Wazhi; his driver was also shot, but he didn’t die. When we arrived the scene, we didn’t see Honourable Nicholas Vongsing, the robbers had left with him.”

Our source explained further that “both Sargwak Wazhi and his driver were taken to the General hospital in Mangu, where he was confirmed dead.”

“This morning, the driver have been referred to the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, for more medical attention.

“But, for Nicholas Vongsing, till now that I’m taking with you, none of us has heard from him, all of us are worried.”

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police in Plateau State, Terna Tyopev, said the command had not been briefed on the development, but would investigate it.

The victims were said to be returning from an official function held at the southern zone of the state, where more than 30 communities from six council areas agreed to end years of hostilities, which led to the death of hundreds of people and destroyed property worth millions.

The reconciliatory meeting attended by Governor Simon Lalong was organised by the Geneva, Switzerland-based Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, HD.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Abdullah Musa

    Somebody from Switzerland, knowing nothing of our culture, terrain, is the one to mediate in our conflict in Plateau.
    Africans, an intelligent lot.

    • OJERINDE, Olatunde A.

      Pathetic indeed….

      • Menaks

        Yes, you know much about our culture. What have you contributed to conflict management and peace building in our communities?

      • Abdullah Musa

        Right.

    • The Optimist

      What else should the CIVILIZED world do when we show NO human feelings towards each other?

  • NIGERIA CUSTOM AUCTION CARS

    +2347035322790.. CUSTOM IMPOUNDED CARS FOR SALES AT CHEAPER PRICE AND NCS REPLACEMENT FORM IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE, INTERESTED BUYERS SHOULD PLEASE. CONTACT OUR MARKETING ZONAL OFFICER,

  • bulus

    This president still does not realise that banditry and kidnapping at this stage is far beyond a national emergency? The non chalance of this president to serious is very very very annoying

  • The Optimist

    What a callus world! Waylayed on the way from a peace meeting! May God have mercy on Plateau state and Nigeria at large.

  • Abdullah Musa

    Then they should keep us in the zoo for our own safety, lest we face extinction.