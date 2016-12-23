Top Nigerian artistes boycott Headies Awards as winners emerge

Related News

The 2016 Headies has come and gone leaving in its trails several remarkable memories.

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, and artiste, Falz, anchored the award show, which ended end in the early hours of Friday.

The show, which was held at Eko Convention Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, saw Kiss Daniel clinch three awards out of the five categories he was nominated in.

Wizkid won the Artist of the Year award at The Headies 2016.

However, one thing that clearly stood out at the glamourous event was the fact that Nigerian artistes boycotted the 2016 Headies in their numbers.

Notable absentees were the entire members of Mavin Records and YBNL Records, led by Don Jazzy and Olamide respectively. Don Jazzy and Olamide had a bitter spat at the previous edition.

Their nonappearance was so glaring with numerous nominees and awardees absent at the awards. So much so that the presenters had to collect the awards on their behalf backstage.

Simi failed to claim her award for “Best Vocal Performance”, Kiss Daniel failed to claim an award, and so did Illblisss who was a big winner in two categories.

Patoranking who won the Best Reggae/Dancehall single was absent, and Olamide, who won two awards, was no where to be seen.

Big winners on the night include Darey, Illbliss, Kiss Daniel and Mr Eazi, who won the Next Rated category.

One of Nigeria’s prestigious music awards, through the years, The Headies, has been dubbed Nigeria’s Grammy.

Sadly, the award is fast losing its prestige as it has been fraught with several allegations and controversies ranging from favouritism, prejudgment and being compromised.

Ahead of the awards, Nigerian music sensation, Tekno, was disqualified from the highly coveted “Next Rated” category.

Tekno had lambasted the organisers for including him in the category.

In an Instagram post made about a month ago, he said, “Next rated after how many years! Let’s be honest pls”.

Clarence Peters also condemned the nominee list.

See the full list of winners below

• Best Street Hop – Olamide

• Best Reggae/Dancehall Single – No Kissing Babe | Patoranking feat. Sarkodie

• Best Alternative Song – U Suppose Know | Bez

• Best Vocal Performance Male – Smile | Shaydee

• Best Vocal Performance Female – Love Don’t Care | Simi

• Best Pop Single – Reggae Blues | Harrysong, Kcee, Orezi, Olamide, Iyanya

• Best RnB Single – Pray For Me | Darey

• Producer of the Year – Mama | Young Jonn

• Best Music Video – Soldier | Clarence Peters

• Best Recording of the Year – Pray For Me | Darey

• Lyricist on the Roll – iLLbliss

• Best RnB Pop Album – Kiss Daniel

• Hip Hop World Revelation – Kiss Daniel

• Best Collabo – Soldier | Simi and Falz

• Song of the Year – Fada Fada | Phyno

• Next Rated – Mr. Eazi

• Album of the Year – New Era | Kiss Daniel

• Artiste of the Year – Wizkid

Special Recognition Award – Flavour