SSS accuses Wike, Saraki’s aide, others of plotting to destabilise Abuja

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike Photo: Pulse.ng

The State Security Service, SSS, has accused the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, of working with an aide to Senate President Bukola Saraki to destabilise the Federal Capital Territory during yuletide with a view to casting federal authorities in bad light.

The said aide to the Senate President, Ikenga Ugochinyere, is to help Mr. Wike mobilise hoodlums to execute the violent plan, SSS alleged in a statement signed by an official, Tony Opuiyo, and distributed by PR Nigeria.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the general public that it has uncovered a sinister plot by the Rivers State Governor Nyesom WIKE to disrupt machinery of governance in strategic Federal Government agencies by provoking a violent breach of peace in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, today, 22nd December, 2016 and beyond especially at this yuletide season.

“To achieve this, the Governor had secured the services of one Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, a Personal Aide to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki (Sen), to mobilise some hoodlums to execute their plan,” the statement read.

Mr. Wike through his state’s commissioner for information, Austin Tam- George, has denied the allegation as “false, baseless and irresponsible scaremongering”.

The SSS raised the alarm amid counter-accusations of culpability in the violence and irregularities that characterized Rivers State federal and state legislative elections held on December 10.

Mr. Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party have accused officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the military and police of bias and aiding the violence.

But an audio recording has emerged portraying Mr. Wike as admitting to giving money to some electoral officials and threatening to kill them if they did not act to instructions.

Based on the recording, the All Progressives Congress and INEC have hit back with counter claims the Governor was himself behind the violence and irregularities that attended the elections.

The police said it would enlist service of foreign forensic experts to investigate the leaked audio recording.

The alleged plot by Mr. Wike to destabilize Abuja, according to the SSS, is intended to divert public and international attention from the ongoing police investigation into “the unwholesome role played by the Governor and some of his cronies in the violence that trailed the re-run election in Rivers State which resulted in the gruesome murder of civilians including the beheading of DSP Mohammed Alkali and some of his colleagues as well as the brutalization of INEC staff who failed to do the bidding of the Governor.”

In its statement, SSS, disclosed details of the alleged plot by Wike.

“In furtherance of this plot, protesters are to besiege the National Human Rights Commission, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), National Assembly, the Nigerian Army and Police Headquarters as well as British High Commission, US Embassy and the UN Secretariat, Abuja; all in an effort to raise false alarm that Rivers State was under siege of security agencies during the elections.

“While the obvious aim is to draw public sympathy and international attention to spurious allegations of involvement of Federal agencies in violence during the last elections in Rivers State, the actual objective is really to trigger a round of violent action against the government and create opportunity for idlers to join the deceitful protest.

“Part of the orchestration is to provoke the security agencies and prompt them to take action against the protesters that could result in bloodletting. It is in this line that Ikenga had gone to the outskirts of Abuja to mobilise unemployed youth to carry out his bidding. All this was to be done for a fee and resources to be provided from the treasury of the Rivers State Government.

“It is also worrisome that Ikenga would engage in this nefarious plot when, after his last arrest earlier this year by the Service, he had pledged to be law abiding and not to cause a breach of the peace.

“Though Ikenga is now at large, the trio of Emeka Idibia, Ugo Apuamagha and Ejike Nwachukwu have been arrested and are helping with further investigations. These men were picked up at the mobilisation venue trying to perfect the logistics for this unholy enterprise. The young men were hired by Ikenga to take custody of items and materials for the planned violent protest.

“The recovered items include banners, placards and posters with denigrating, inciting and hate inscriptions meant to impinge the authority of the federal government and further subvert the entire machinery of governance in the country.

“In order to make this look credible, Ikenga and his cohorts had adopted such groups as Lawyers in Defence of Democracy (LDD) and Citizens for Good Governance (CGG) as cover to supposedly make them look like serious minded civil rights groups and thus bring them into collision course with security agencies.

“Investigations have so far revealed that while IKENGA is the field organizer and coordinator of the planned protest, Governor WIKE is his sole financial sponsor. The DSS is disturbed that the Governor who is the Chief Security Officer of the State will stoop so low to hire thugs and hoodlums to attack the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and create an atmosphere of chaos and disorder at this yuletide season.”

The SSS, however, said it would not be cowed or intimidated to stop it and other agencies from conducting concluding investigations into the Rivers State electoral violence.

In reaction to the alarm raised by the SSS, Mr. Tam-George, the information commissioner, speaking for Mr. Wike, said the “Governor is a man of peace, and would never orchestrate disturbance in any part of the country.

“The Rivers State Government challenges the SSS to leave Governor Wike alone and instead focus their operational attention on Boko Haram insurgency that has killed over 70,000 people and displaced 6 million Nigerians in the past six years..”

He said the Rivers State Government would not “succumb to cheap blackmail” by any federal agency.

In his reaction, Mr. Saraki, in a statement through his spokesperson, Yusuph Olaniyonu, confirmed Mr. Ikenga is his aide.

The Senate President said he has not been officially informed by the SSS of the alleged plot.

The statement said the Senate President “will never condone any action by any of his aides that threatens the peace of any part of the country or provision of the law.”

“Dr. Saraki hereby calls on the DSS to properly investigate the allegations against Mr. Ikenga and if he is found to have acted against the law, then the law should take its natural course.”

  • Rommel

    If this is what the SSS is telling us,then I think they have outlived their usefulness

    • B. Messi

      Lol!

  • Sean

    DSS should do the needy! Wike perpetrated murders in Rivers and getting away, he has now moved to Abuja. Let the DSS organise how to take Wike down as he’s not bigger than Nigeria, what a mess!

    • Arogbo

      I blame President Buhari because I don’t believe the man is in charge, maybe old age is affecting his sense of reasoning and if not how can he allow Governor Wike to be terrorizing the country. There’s nothing wrong with being a reformed democrat, but there has to be a point where you draw the line . I think Governor Wike has crossed the rubicon and he must be dealt with, now.

      • Man_Enough

        I agree with you. Where is the “soldier” in my president? Every dick and Harry can just rubbish him and go free.

  • Bigtin

    Haba DSS ….this is too cheap!

  • Gary

    Who knew that Wike is so powerful and diabolical enough to reduce our fearsome SSS to whine like crybabies?
    A Governor with his hands full facing all manner of allegations can from Port Harcourt orchestrate mayhem in Abuja to alarm the Secret Police that just dealt with him and his suppporters in Rivers State, including denying him any Police protection.
    If the SSS has evidence, make arrests and charge the suspects to court for planning to breach the peace or cause insurrection against the government as herein indicated. Otherwise this is simply giving a dog a bad name in order to hang it.

    P.S. They have roped in Saraki too, for good measure. The same Saraki that Magu’s media mob spun the narrative that he conspired with the SSS to fabricate the report to kill his Senate confirmation as substantive EFCC Chairman.
    Over to you E-rats, what’s the spin this time: Saraki and Wike want to overthrow the government, abi?

    • emmanuel

      Amaechi has sacrificed too many River State people in his bid to remain politically relevant by making it look like Wike is responsible. I recalled how he orchestrated a crises with the Police in the days of Mbu on a Sunday morning and said the Police tear gased Magnus Abe and was rushed to the UK in an Air Ambulance. Only for my friend to see Abe inside the same Airplane he boarded to the UK. The man ordered for additional spirit on board
      Rotimi should be banished from the SS to the SW where he would be accepted to fully live out his ROTIMI life!

      • Arabakpura

        Remember how they grounded his aircraft, remember also how he was suspended by the PDP and the structures taken from him! Remember also how he told the then President Jonathan to intervene as his leader! We saw it all coming and I remember that many people advised Jonathan to resolve that issue as it could cost him his presidency; many people said that Amaechi was a small boy to rattle the President (Ahmed Gulak, then Political advisor to the President said so)! Before you knew it, they found Wike whom they handed the PDP structures in Rivers state and Amaechi went to war! The rest is history as they say and this is the reason why many people support Amaechi! So, we continue to insist that Amaechi should not be blamed because his was a war of survival! Wike even told him that they would block all the exit routes out on May 29 and make sure they deal with him!

  • emmanuel

    Rotimi Amaechi is the most reckless and useless Vice President we will never have in Nigeria. The man is practically working to destroy River State as a price to become Nigeria Vice President. That is why this his DSS story sound very stu**d.
    Lawan is over due to return back to Katsina State.
    Shame!

    • Arabakpura

      The war has already begun! I don’t know how it shall be curtailed now but there shall be casualties! This was the way the last secession crept in! Carefully think about it; Wike picking up quarrel openly with the security operatives caused his aides line to be tapped through which they got him! In an attempt to deflate that case because once he is pronounced guilty, he will be ineligible to contest the next elections; so he needs to do something to divert attention or create doubts but from what I am seeing, they don’t want to offer him a political solution this time! I just wish that he would become more tactful in navigating this because the country is already under various tensions!

  • Man_Enough

    Unfortunately wike is immuned to prosecution but his alleged conspirators are not. Let the dss arrest them, charge them to court and prove their allegations.

  • udo mbakara

    A plot to declare a state of emergency in Rivers state? Abeg o! Politicians and DSS should leave us alone.

  • Arabakpura

    The clouds are gathering! If it is desirable to have a federal republic of Rivers state, I think it would be wise to grant that but this Rivers issue is getting ominous by the day and I am not seeing a palatable end to it! I pity the residents of Rivers state who have not known peace and may likely not know peace for a forseable future!

    • Gary

      Thanks for your contribution to this transparent attempt to lay the groundwork to blackmail Saraki and the Senate to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State. You and the SSS have expressed no alarm at the systematic campaign of ethnic-cleansing going on in Southern Kaduna, where the Senate has in fact called for a state of emergency. No, not needed since the trusted viceroy El-Rufai is handling the situation over there well. Plus, there’s no oil revenues coming from that region, so why bother?
      Your focus is take control of Rivers State, by hook or crook ahead of 2019. If only Wike and his people will cooperate.

      • Rommel

        Obasanjo declared state of emergency in some states for fas less,Wike has proven that he is a gavoon and until he is taken down,he would not stop

      • Arabakpura

        El Rufai was stoned by the women the other day! To me, that’s punishment for him! Every state is unique whether you produce oil or gold; God knows that I am trying to be objective in this case because of certain personal relationships and so, we should analyze thus carefully! It is really very unfortunate the way the Rivers case is growing but if you ask my opinion, I think governor Wike can tone down his rhetoric because he is acting as if he has sovereignty! The only sovereign right now is Buhari and everybody handles their sovereignty differently! I would wish for Wike to really be careful as he is slipping in gradually into a cul de sac! Look at the sister SS states how peaceful they are!

        The Igbo have an adage that says that it is better to have bravery in the mind and present a weak facade! It is a better position of strength than the reverse!

      • emmanuel

        Yougot the gist. Amaechi is descend so low to bring River State to naught

  • Rommel

    The SSS is now behaving like how they used to be under Dumbo

  • Factsay

    Funny but childish DSS.

  • NwaIgbo

    Insurrection is treasonable felony if proven.

    • Gary

      And treason is not covered by immunity. Again if proven in a court of law.

  • Bayo

    Saraki’s aide is a thug.

  • Bayo Ola

    Shame on you DSS/SSS or na JSS you be sef. This must be becoming more of Marylyn Ogar DSS. If you have any evidence against Wike, go for his jugular legally. Immunity does not cover treasonable offences. Governors are not covered with immunity if they commit treason. So if DSS/SSS has any evidence against Wike, seek his prosecution. Rod Blagojevich, former Governor of Illinois and his Chief of Staff John Harris were charged with corruption by federal prosecutor. Blagojevic was impeached and imprisoned. Tony Opuiyo is fast becoming Marilyn Ogar. Nigeria is becoming a joke!

  • Intrepid

    Mediocrity rearing its ugly face in every government establishment in Nigeria. Nigeria will ever remain a big for nothing country. I gave up on her when I left the suffocationg heat call Nigeria. Where a President will make a common Arithmetical calculation of 97% + 5% = 100. A Sunni moslem Fanatic is her Ruler.

  • Gabriel Olasebikan

    Comments here are fair enough and very reasonable.

  • ese

    wike knows his days are numbered and his trying everything he can to buy himself time, thank God for exposing his plans.