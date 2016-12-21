How Nigerians can make money, be protected in new whistle blowing policy – Finance Minister

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun
Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun

The Federal Government of Nigeria has explained how its new policy on whistle blowing will work.

The policy aims to encourage Nigerians to report financial and other related crimes to relevant authorities.

The Government released a 19-point agenda of how the policy will operate, via a statement by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

These include the types of information whistle blowers are expected to submit and how they can do so.

The statement also showed the reward accompanying any successful submission.

The policy was approved on Wednesday at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari inside the Council Chamber of the Aso Rock Villa.

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, who announced the new policy to State House correspondents, said it was being put in place “in conjunction with the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice”.

She said the policy is a stop gap initiative, until the National Assembly formally passes a law on whistle blowing.

She said the aim is to strengthen the fight against corruption by the Buhari administration.

Below is the full list of items as they relate to the new policy:

FEDERAL MINISTRY OF FINANCE WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMME

1 – What is the Federal Ministry of Finance Whistleblowing Programme?

It is a programme designed to encourage anyone with information about a violation, misconduct or improper activity that impacts negatively on the Nigerian people and Government to report it.

2 – Who is a Whistleblower?

Any person who voluntarily discloses information in good faith about a possible misconduct or violation that has occurred, is on-going, or is about to occur.

3 – What is the Whistleblowing Portal?

A secure online portal where the information can be submitted. If you have already submitted your information, you can also check the status of your report on the portal.

4 – What type of information can be submitted?

Some examples of information that can be submitted include:

  • Mismanagement or misappropriation of public funds and assets (e.g. properties and vehicles).
  • Financial malpractice or fraud.
  • Collecting / soliciting bribes.
  • Corruption.
  • Diversion of revenues.
  • Fraudulent and unapproved payments.
  • Splitting of contracts.
  • Procurement fraud (kickbacks and over-invoicing etc.)

5 – What type of information cannot be submitted?

The programme does not apply to personal matters concerning private contracts or agreements.

6 – How do I submit my information under the Whistleblower Programme?

You can submit your information through the online portal by e-mail or by phone.

7 – Who can make use of the Whistleblowing Portal?

  • Anybody with the required information including but not limited to:
  • Internal stakeholders e.g. Government employees;
  • Inter-Government stakeholders e.g. Government agencies;
  • Institutional stakeholders; and
  • All members of the public.

8 – Can I submit my information to the Whistleblowing Portal anonymously? 

Yes. You do not have to disclose your identity while providing information.

9 – What additional information is required from a whistleblower? 

You can submit documentary evidence on the portal. You can also provide specific and fact based information such as what occurred, amount involved, who was involved and dates of occurrence on the portal.

10 – Will my identity remain confidential?

Yes. Confidentiality will be maintained to the fullest extent within the limitations of the law.

  • If you choose not to disclose your identity, there will be no record of who you are.
  • If you choose to disclose your identity, it will be fully protected.

11 – Will I be protected as a whistleblower? 

Yes. If you whistleblow in public-spirit and in good faith, you will be protected.

  • If you feel that you have been treated badly because of your report, you can file a formal complaint.
  • If you have suffered harassment, intimidation or victimisation for sharing your concerns, restitution will be made for any loss suffered.

12 – How will the information that I provided be used?

  • The information you provide will be reviewed and analysed to determine whether or not to open an investigation on the matter.
  • Investigations will be confidential, objective and speedy.

13 –  What if it is a criminal case?

That has been considered. It will be referred to the relevant agencies; Police, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) or Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

14 – Will there be sanctions for individuals or corporate bodies involved in diversion of public funds?

Yes.

  • Referral to anti-corruption agencies for possible prosecution.
  • Blacklisted from working with or doing business with the Government.

15 – Is the whistleblower entitled to a financial reward?

It depends. 

  • If there is a voluntary return of stolen or concealed public funds or assets on the account of the information provided, the whistleblower may be entitled to anywhere between 2.5% (Minimum) and 5.0% (Maximum) of the total amount recovered.
  • You must have provided the Government with information it does not already have and could not otherwise obtain from any other publicly available source to the Government.

16 – Is there protection from False or Malicious Claims?

Yes. A first level review will always be carried out to determine credibility and sufficiency of information received.

If you report false or misleading information, it will be referred to the enforcement agents for investigation and possible prosecution.

17 – What turnaround time should I expect once the information is acknowledged? 

 

o You receive an acknowledgement immediately you submit the information.

 

o An initial review to confirm violation or potential violation (10 working days)

 

o If an investigation is opened, the nature and complexity of the matters under investigation will dictate the time frame.

 

o You can always independently monitor the status or progress report with code generated.

18 – Can I receive status updates on the progress with the information that I have provided?

Yes. When you submit information, the portal will generate a unique reference number. To know the status of your submitted tip, simply click on “Get Feedback” and enter the reference number.

19 – What is the purpose or expected outcome of the programme?

  • Increase exposure of financial or financial related crimes;
  • Support the fight against financial crimes and corruption;
  • Improved level of public confidence in public entities;
  • Enhance transparency and accountability in the management of public funds;
  • Improve Nigeria’s Open Government Ranking and Ease of Doing Business Indicators; and
  • Recovery of public funds  that can be deployed to finance Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit.

  • Olu from South Africa

    Some people will be shaking in their boots by now. We are getting their gradually, inch by inch. Corrupt free state here we come.

    • Emeka

      I tell you o! This is a good strategy to dealing with these professional looters. From the analysis, no one knows who the blower may be, so when these are shown the way to jail, no one to hold responsible for their predicaments.

      • Olu from South Africa

        What are you saying? Honestly I can’t comprehend. Perhaps my brain isn’t resonating at lunatic frequency. Anyway, with a faint idea of your masturbating massive I will advice you to use the newly created whistle-blower channel. 2.5 – 5% of whatever you mentioned! Honestly, recession will not know your doorstep.

        • serubawon70

          why do you take this guy serious?

          • Goxy333

            BUT PUNCH NEWSPAPER REPORTED THIS ONE BILLION NAIRA MATTER
            AND SAID THE SENATE now PLANS TO SET UP A PROBE TO LOOK INTO IT.
            WHEN WILL SENATE PROBE PANEL START SITTING TO EXPOSE THIS THING?
            THIS MATTER IS NOT LOOKING GOOD FOR THE BUHARI GOVERNMENT AT ALL.

      • zygote

        Then report it. After six months we will know who owns the prisons in Nigeria.

  • Dazmillion

    This is a good policy, but as they say the proof of the pudding is in the eating. Till they show us how they will treat whistle blowers in this Nigerian environment that favors corrupt criminals, I remain skeptical.

    • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

      True

  • Kevin Peter

    This policy if implemented to the letter will definitely only increase the number of prisons in Nigeria. Reason: With government as the largest employer of labour, over 70% of its employees will be culpable. The government should therefore start with its ministries and other departments where clear evidences of corruption involving staff can be seen; or how can one explain a scenario where a staff on a monthly salary of N150,000 can afford to build a house of N100m and above? Even if he saves the entire salary for the rest of the mandatory 30years of service, he can’t generate more than N60m.

    • Olu from South Africa

      Why can’t we implore government to build more prisons in case of overcrowdedness. We shouldn’t discouraged government on this laudable policy in my opinion.

      • Kevin Peter

        Yeah, that’s correct! But looking at the present situation, the existing prisons cannot accommodate the current number of prisoners where facilities are overstretched by well over 500%. The danger is that most of our educational institutions will eventually be converted to prisons (like IDPs currently occupying some schools) leading to collapse of more vital organs. To be frank with you, Nigeria will be worst fo it as current measures have not tackled corruption let alone expending more money in fighting corruption with NO guarantee of ever succeeding.

        • Olu from South Africa

          …starting from Otuoke Federal University? I’m just asking oooo.

          • Senator D

            The HillTop Mansion of the gap-toothed General will make a very good Alcatraz prison compound. The same with that owned by Abdulsalami Abubakar and OBJ… Those mansions will be very good prison yards. Don’t you think so before going to Otuoke!

          • Olu from South Africa

            I thought someone recommended some of our redundant universities. Is not me oooo.

          • Senator D

            I thought you over-sped and landed at Otuoke without recourse to truth, equity and justice!

        • serubawon70

          the fight against corruption must continue

    • Ajitun

      I concur guy

  • Olu from South Africa

    Honestly, with rate of corruption in Nigeria this one is ògun òwó (money ritual).

    • zygote

      I agree! proper OSiGO!! It will help unemployment.

  • Arinzechukwu Anigbo

    So, who will cast the first stone?

    • CeeCee1818

      Lead the way,lol!

      • Arinzechukwu Anigbo

        lol…so they actually want Nigerians to become “amebo’s”?

        • Emeka

          Yes! Let us be amebos, if that would reduce the suffering of the common man in Naija….

          • Arinzechukwu Anigbo

            We are all aware of the level of insecurity in the Country. How do you think that a Government that can not convincingly protect its citizens protect someone who might be seen as a threat by criminals? So many things will set in; blackmail, homicide; kidnapping; cultism etc. Please let the Government mobilize the agencies responsible for fishing out bad eggs (EFCC, DSS and co) and leave us alone, to manage our lives. We have enough trouble making ends meet. They should do away with this policy, please! abeg!!! “one who allows coconut to be broken on his/her head, may not be live to eat a portion of it”.

    • zygote

      What stone? the internet website will crash with traffic one hour after it opens. You dont look for corruption in Nigerian, corruption looks for you. In fact, Buhari should start building prisons.

      • Senator D

        From the Immigration ports of entry to the Police down to the Military to the Government Houses to the House Assemblies to the presidency and Civil service we have enough to whistleblow on! The website indeed will crash…

      • Emeka

        This guy you are very funny! So na corruption dey look for person for Naija? Na him be say God don make am say anything can turn to money if well thought out? A lot of thieves would go to prison o!

    • Papa Ogihwriodo

      MY CHILDREN,

      Una well done. God will bless all of you for fighting to save Nigeria from thieves inside our government.
      Now our government is asking us to start blowing whistle like Boy Scouts all over the country, for what?
      Is it not somebody who has eaten very well that can have energy to blow whistle? Not a hungry person.
      Rice today in bag is 28,000 Naira. I am talking of 50kg. And Naira too has fallen down to 490 to a dollar.
      No salary for six months. No jobs for our youths. No safety from kidnappers and armed robbers anywhere.
      Christmas is now looking possible with groundnuts only. No drinking water supplied. No electricity supplied.
      Where is the energy to blow whistle in all of this? What happened after all the whistle Nigerians blew before?

      • Femi Yerokun

        Now you are given an opportunity to expose those who have brought and continue to bring the hardship to Nigerians
        We cannot move forward if we remain stagnant

      • Senator D

        @Papa Ogihwriodo: WE must give the benefit of doubt to this laudable initiative. Infact despite as I hate Buhari’s poor economic policies I can’t throw-away this baby with the bath-water!

      • YUNUSA

        We must move forward and it begins from somewhere. All the problems you highlighted are the outcome of corruption which whistle blowing is out to address. Just make sure that you blow out the correct information.

  • Senator D

    Very good initiative! Bubu this is a 10-Star award to you from me!

  • Senator D

    For once Kemi Adeosun is doing something positive. More of this please. I pray God-Almighty grants President M. Buhari and his team the political will to implement this initiative to the latter… On a final note kindly please our prison service MUST be well funded to accommodate the geometric increase of number of potential prisoners in 2017!!!

    • emmanuel

      How is this a macro-economic policy to drive Nigeria’s dead and decaying economy?
      This should not be the headache of a finance minister, rather between Attorney General and Minister of information.
      Kemi is a bye stander in Nigeria economic issues and only look for issues to identify herself with so that she could be seen as working.
      Your comment suggest your level of exposure.

      • Senator D

        Is it NOT better to appear “seen as working” than not seen? Atleast we are all commenting here because of her… Bros take chair relax and drink Pepsi!

  • emmanuel

    I don get alert!
