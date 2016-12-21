Expose corruption and make money as Nigerian Govt adopts new whistle blowing policy

FROM LEFT: Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari; Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; and President Muhammadu Buhari at the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (2/11/16)

The Federal Government has approved a new policy on whistle blowing that aims to encourage Nigerians to report financial and other related crimes to relevant authorities.

The highlight of the policy is that whistleblowers whose revelations lead to recovery of money will be entitled to as much as 5 per cent of the recovered sum.

The new policy was approved Wednesday at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council , chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari inside the Council Chamber of the Aso Rock Villa.

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, who announced the new policy to State House correspondents, said it is being put in place “in conjunction with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice”.

She said the policy is a stop gap initiative until the National Assembly formally passes a law on whistle blowing.

She said the new programme encourages Nigerians with information on financial crimes to disclose it.

She said the aim is to strengthen the fight against corruption by the Buhari administration.

She said anyone who provides information leading to the recovery of fund will be entitled to not more than five per cent of the recovered sum.

Ms. Adeosun said the government will set up a website and provide a phone number and email for people to use.

She said anonymity and protection of whistleblowers will also be guaranteed.

  • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

    LOL. SSDD “Same shit different day”. Another Goat Trail. You didnt pay your female football team who against all odds brought national honor to the country by winning the African football tournament. How will you pay whistle blowers whom the people that are meant to pay them for blowing the whistle on corruption are also corrupt and would be wary?. I am hoping this works but TIN “this is Nigeria” and TIA “this is africa”

  • u-best

    Buhari has exceeded his political stupidity is now running around for advance propaganda, all the whistle blowed against yours ministers how far?

    • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

      Good question.

    • Arabakpura

      Have you thought it that no law existed before now to grant gains to a whistle-blower? Try it now and see but the thing also bites when you provide wrong information!

    • Rommel

      It is obvious that you have no idea what the issues are,would you call the story from drowning judges that someone attempted to bribe them whistle blowing capable of helping to recover stolen money?

  • marig

    Good policy if faithfully executed.

  • deji 3SC (Up shooting)

    Sai Adeosun!!

  • henry

    Commentators are allowed to comment rubish but the ACTORS are not permitted to loose focus, They comment and complain on every action of government but have no single solution to offer, they are in the easiest trade “TALK , TALK” and we all know that TALK is cheap. PMB carry go may God strengthen you and your government.God bless Nigeria and those that believe in her prosperity.

    • Emeka

      I think this is one of the deadliest blows ever given to that monster by the name “corruption.” We are winning this war, and let the wailers continue wailing and gnashing their dirty teeth.

      • Rommel

        I agree with you

  • nixon

    The secretary to the govt. just got exposed, start from there. Who do we report to, another corrupt govt official? Latest rubbish from this Buhari govt.

  • mybros

    Honestly, I think that this woman Adeosun is really working and delivering results silently without much noise.
    Some ppl will of course criticize and call her names but posterity will judge her performance.
    God bless you Adeosun !

    • Alex

      Results? You didn’t you list the results before you start pouring your aculades as her?the economy have sink under her watch and this delude government and you here talking of results that is blowing in the wind.

      • Rommel

        Economy was destroyed by Okonjo Iweala,she could not save 1 cent from the highest oil boom in history yet increased government borrowing with no infrastructures,Diezani Madueke confirmed that she stood her ground and refused to allow the request by then coordinating minister for economy Mrs Iweala to use even the $2 billion in LNG account to defray subsidy payments,a dispassionate analysis of the Okonjo Iweala era will reveal high degree of incompetence,mismanagement and outright criminality

        • sab

          Heard the name of his enemy so the blame game resurfaces; and propaganda too! So sad, people who should know and be upright now taking delight in cheap propaganda!

      • Powerlessconscious

        Economy was destroyed by thief okonjp and thief gej. Who have no brain to save.

  • TrueFairGame

    This is good. 5% in some loot is a fortune. Most importantly this will encourage transparency and deter public officials from outright stealing as they wont know who will be d whistle blower. Transparency always reduce corruption

  • soulchild

    I actually think this will be a good incentive to guys in the civil service to expose the fat cats who steal without remorse..

    But let me paint a scenario. Let’s say I steal N1billion and someone blows the whistle on me. Would I not willingly pay N100million to find out who the snitch is and OFF them? Just asking oooo!!!!!

    • Rommel

      By then,the information don already enter government hand

  • Alkaliimaam

    Pay me 5% of this ₦1.2 trillion fraud exposed here now!

    • ₦38.23billion developed legs and got missing in Central Bank under Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.
    • ₦160billion was taken by Sanusi Lamido at the Central Bank for self-determined spending.
    • ₦1.12billion was taken as spent by Sanusi Lamido on lunch for 12 CBN police guards
    in one year.
    • ₦1.12billion was taken in cash and entered in the account as paid to a non-operating airline
    for charter service.
    • ₦240billion was discretionally doled out at will as ‘donations’ by Sanusi Lamido.
    • ₦1.97billion was paid out in cash and entered on Central Bank accounts as “inexplicable
    expense” by Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.
    • ₦20billion was entered as paid out in cash as Legal Fees by Sanusi Lamido to persons
    unknown.
    • ₦3.086billion was taken by Sanusi Lamido and written off as expense ostensibly to promote
    Central Bank image.

    • Charles

      no this is a no go area, try again.

      • Wailer

        @disqus_4OC5pf9T3n:disqus : Why is CBN fraud a no-go area, why? This is how you destroy Nigeria.
        Auditors of the federal government carried out that full audit of Central Bank of
        Nigeria and they published the result since the year 2014. All the facts quoted
        by @Alkaliimam above are stated in the audit report. Why is the audit result
        a no-go area? How can you give senseless immunity to one group of people
        to loot and steal, and then, go after another group for stealing less amount?
        Where is the justice in that sort of hypocrisy? If President Muhamadu Buhari
        is a honest somebody he will immediately send that CBN audit result to EFCC
        by 8.00am tomorrow for prosecution. Sanusi Lamido was not the Emir of Kano
        when all this nonsense took place under his mis-management of Central Bank.
        He must be brought to justice for his misdeeds. There’s no immunity for any Emir.

    • factfinder

      This cannot lead to recovery of stolen fund. Please!

    • Nigeriamovingforward

      You can collect your 5% from Dumbo the chief corrupt creek drunkard also known as the worst president ever. I’m sure you know him very well since you have been working for him right before the election. Moron.

      • Buhari d daft cow.

        Jabroni do u have brain at all?i don’t think so u are full of shit just like buhari.

  • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

    With all due respects, Mr. President, this is crappy tokenism.

    We all saw what didn’t happen with Mr. Jibrin and those whom he accused. We also read what didn’t happen with your SGF, Mr. Buratai and so many others.

    Not all are motivated by financial rewards or the inducements, but rather, by the desire to do what is right.

    The new move is only commendable when we can be rest assured that for whomever the whistle is blown, would face the repercussions.

    Anything short of this reassurance, I think should be told to the marines.

  • wonderboi

    Oh yea ! being Amebo now make sense

  • Charles

    Mention a name they don’t like they will ask you for evidence. enough names has been mentioned to occupy them for the next two years. This is a hide and seek game, cheap and outdated propaganda.

    • Mufu Ola

      If you can’t provide evidence then u’re saying nothing.Whistle blowing does not mean beer parlour rumor, gossiping & insinuation.U must have solid proof.ok?

  • factfinder

    Opportunity for bankers. They have the full information of all illicit funds

    • paul irumundomon

      These bankers were paid, so their hands are tied. It should have stated differently, that once their identities are known, which is very possible in Nigeria, they will be protected and can never be fired or and must be promoted when due.

    • Rommel

      Oh no my friend but BDC’s operators because it is Aboki that was converting the money and smuggling outside Nigeria via Kano-Dubai

  • Kelly

    We don’t even need any percentage to mention the names, the problem is, will they act on it. Who is asking for percentage for the names of Amaechi, Babachir Lawal etc that have already been mentioned. This guys in government are serious comedians!

    • Rommel

      There is a difference between evidence and rumor mongering,what you and others who mention people’s names are disseminating is rumor

      • sab

        You will agree if it’s a PDP man hahahahahahaha!

      • John A

        A shameless man

        • Powerlessconscious

          Do you have to hey angry? Life is beautiful than this your attitude.

      • John A

        The evidence of house bought in Dubai by the so called army chief with all available document, what has your mini god done with it?
        What about cases forwarded to efcc against ameachi and fashola?

        • Rommel

          I just told you that we deal with hard facts and not rumors,there is rumor that Buhari stole 2.8 billion Naira,Fela even sang about it but is there evidence supporting that claim? not even a shred,there was also rumor that Umaru Dikko stole over $4 billion,unless the money was invoked from the spirit world,there was no such money available to Nigeria not to talk of Umaru Dikko, not a single evidence,it was rumors like that that motivated the large scale looting that took place under president Jonathan and in the end,his administration alone looted over 70% of the whole money that has been stolen from public sector in Nigeria which means should we probe his administration,we would have recovered a great percentage of the looted funds.

          • John A

            Go and look for some dullard to brainwash, propaganda machine of apc that what you are, the evidence published on SR is not enough for the efcc to investigate, but audio recording of wike will be investigated.
            Double standard investigation.
            2 legs good 4 legs bad.
            The SE and the SS are more ready to take on the parasitic north and SW.

        • share Idea

          Please don’t mind them, Buhari wants to keep his gullible followers entertained, hence, this resolution by the executive

    • Paul Young

      Whistle blowers dont just mention peoples names. Whistle blowers mention and provide some evidence of bank accounts, properties, money laundering operations etc

  • paul irumundomon

    When they buy houses with friends names, these people (friends)should also pay a price.

  • www.electionoffenders.ng

    Time has come for the Junior Civil Servants to make good money and start to expose their DGs and other Directors.

    Are you kidding? Who in Nigeria doesn’t know the thieves? Me and you know at least 5 people who are living above their means and cant account for their wealth. We know the bunkers, the 419ers, the drug dealers and the looters. We know them and they know us too.

    Are we ready to turn them in or are we OK with the corruption because we are all waiting for ‘our own turn to chop’?

    When me and you decide that politicians will no longer steal our money, we know what to do

    • marc umeh

      Excellent opinion. We know them. The govt knows them too or they can easily find out. Go to Abuja and audit the mansions there. Now match then with the income of the owners. Then invite them to explain the source of their riches. Don’t jail them because you can’t make enough space for that. But recover the money.

  • thusspokez

    This is a brilliant idea, but no mention of the organisation to handle calls from the whistle blowers. And please, don’t involve the Attorney General. He will only corrupt the process.

  • pastor bulus

    From my calculations Jubrin’s fees conservatively should be roughly N2Billion. But there’s a problem; the cash has not been recovered, which going by their setup our man is entitled to nothing, maybe whistleblowing with open identity should attract a small percentage with or without fund recovery.. Over to you Kemi….

  • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

    Good concept. But, whom would we be blowing the whistle to? government officials who are loyal and work for the person you might be reporting? I have read all your comments but you guys fail to realise one thing, During the Obanikoro and co corruption money collecting moment, How many people where there to witness it? Its the bank transaction data that buried them. And you guys only discovered the corruption because the president ordered a “PROBE”. This whistle-blowing on corruption they speak about would only work on roadblock police officers and the slave workers of government. How many people would know that a bridge cost N300m? when the minister budgets 400 million, how can you prove before contract execution that he stole 100m? Mr Minister has to be “PROBED” after for his corruption to be exposed

  • share Idea

    The same government that wants to use masquerade to prosecute Nnamdi Kalu is looking for whistle blowers without enabling laws protection would be whistle blowers.

    Can Buhari start with his certificate scandal followed by his Kitchen cabinet before disturbing public peace.

  • princegab

    Blowers will confess the source of the their whistles when looters get their ID from hackers

  • dami

    The reward may need to be increased tho…

  • Essien Essien

    What happened to the whistle blower that exposed the budget padding in the National Assembly? Was he protected? Or was the money said to have been stolen collected? Jokers.

    • amazing2012

      It is before this law!

      • Otile

        Are you saying that any crime committed before now is not a crime but a virtue?

        • amazing2012

          It’s a general principle of law that criminal laws cannot be applied retroactively – that is to say, If there’s no law against kicking you in the shins on Monday, when I kicked you in the shins, but on Tuesday such a law passes, I’m free and clear.
          The only beauty about ignorance is thinking from your mind not from any book or reference sources.
          PLEEASE GO AND READ BEFORE YOU COMMENT TO CONFIRM IGNORANCE !

  • growthengine

    There is already enough evidence against the Halliburton bribe takers. Seimens, C Woermann Halliburton have all been fined and charged in their respective countries, and have even offered restitution here in Nigeria, but our government is still looking for whistle blowers. Charge and prosecute the cases you have first before you put the lives of Nigerian whistle blowers at risk.

    • amazing2012

      Is that an evidence ? or road side talks ?

    • Otile

      Don’t go that way, man. Buhari’s relatives, and in-laws are involved in some of those scandals. Do you want him to implicate himself? You must understand that Buhari is not different from other Nigerian crooked politicians despite his pretentious pious looks.

      • paul irumundomon

        I thought I was alone, in the group that reason this way.

    • paul irumundomon

      This whistle na for minors, not for sldults. It can not be loud enough to hear it if it involves buhari’s family. Na to divert attention from food scarcity on this Christmas and new year.
      MTN, paid so much money into one of buhari’s relative’s account did Magguu, hear about it yes , did he do anything no. Buhari is confused, they must also buy the whistle, you don’t expect me to be looking for whistle in mammy market.

  • paul irumundomon

    This whistle, is it for pdp alone or is for every Nigerian. The story stop short explaining in detail. We want to know. The daily papers are all free to get a better explanations. What happens too, if they report and no action is tajen, can we sue the government.