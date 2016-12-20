Senate says Magu’s rejection stands; denounces Ndume

Nigerian Senate

The Senate has countered its Majority Leader, Ali Ndume, by restating its rejection of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The Senate had last Thursday turned down a request from the Presidency that Mr. Magu be confirmed for the top EFCC job. It cited “security report”.

The report, later seen by PREMIUM TIMES, accused Mr. Magu of lacking the integrity to head the anti-graft agency, and engaging in questionable dealings.

A previous PREMIUM TIMES’ report showed the allegations were largely misleading.

But four days after the Senate’s initial position, Mr. Ndume told journalists at the State House on Monday that Mr. Magu was not rejected.

He said the Senate merely stepped down Mr. Magu’s confirmation hearing until integrity issues raised in the SSS reports are resolved.

But in a counter reaction, Abdullahi Sabi, the Senate’s spokesperson, on Tuesday, reaffirmed the Senate’s position.

“This is the official position of the Senate,” he emphasised.

“Our votes and proceedings are the official records of what transpired in the chamber. You remember on that crucial date we had the closed session where we looked at the issues.

“Now, I had to come here and brief you, with the effect that ‘the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is announcing to the general public that in view of the security report available to us, we are unable to proceed and confirm the nominee to the office of the executive chairman of EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu,’ and I said accordingly ‘the Senate hereby rejects the said nomination and returns the nomination to Mr. President for further action.’

“I am quoting myself verbatim as I had said it and as the official spokesperson of the Senate.

“Media reports have emerged especially taken from the interview granted by our leader, Senator Ali Ndume as may be depending on how people have read it. I have not seen it but the calls from colleagues, text messages meant that we have to clarify issues. For the record, I am the official spokesman of the Senate. I am not speaking for myself, I am speaking for the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the capacity I was so designated.

“I am convinced beyond reasonable doubt, members of this very esteemed Press Corps had that statement recorded that day. My press statement also was recorded that day. So, for me that is the official position of the Senate and it remains the only official position of the Senate and I am saying so with all emphasis. What I said on behalf of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria remains the only official statement of the Senate,” Mr. Sabi said.

He added Mr. Ndume is majority leader of the Senate with clear cut responsibilities, which cannot be inter-changed with his (Mr. Sabi’s) own assigned duties as the official spokesperson of the Senate.

  • Drama-King

    Magu should come out and deny completely what is alleged. To occupy the seat of efcc chairman, one must be seen to be above board. You cannot be corrupt and still police the corrupt. Dog no dey chop dog.

    • YahayaOmaye

      No, Magu can not come out to deny the allegation of corruption made by SSS. He must follow the protocol. He is not in a market place. Mr President has ordered for an investigation and it’s proper to wait for the outcome of that. Just yesterday we learnt that the N40m accommodation is being paid for by FCDA and not Magu as claimed by SSS.

      • Drama-King

        Omaye mi, this Magu man comes with a lot of baggages. He is worse than his predecessors Farida and Larmorde put together. He is just not fit and proper to occupy the seat in view of his past indulgence.

        • Samadani

          Fiction of imagination???

          • Drama-King

            For real.

      • paul irumundomon

        Fcda also were paying for his first class tickets. He is a police officer, what is his salary. I have a lot of police officers as friends, none amongst them can afford a first class ticket, none.

    • Yaro

      The main reason Magu was rejected was that he “climbed on top of a woman” in one Yoruba city and could not detach his penis. The Yoruba meaning for Magu is “don’t climb.” Is he still attached or has he been detached?

      • Drama-King

        Lol, is that your view on this very sensitive matter? Wonders shall never end.

    • paul irumundomon

      Police officers who line up, looking for free ride, get paid the same currency magu was paid with, he flies first class and mentained two addresses. He was extraordinary police man, who gets paid God knows how many people. Where is falana and professor itse sagay.

    • paul irumundomon

      Premium Times helped him already, he has nothing else to say. Anyway, why Magu in the first place!

  • Gary

    There’s no need for semantics on this issue. The Senate has stepped down the confirmation of Magu as EFCC Chief and sent back the nomination to the President. The public was not told if a formal vote was taken in the closed session of the Senate.

    Either way, the nomination is effectively dead but the President is not precluded from resubmitting Magu if he can present extenuating reasons to change the decision of the Senate about him.
    But the Preaideny will then have to throw the SSS under the bus by publicly disavowing the damaging report it submitted to the Senate about Mr. Magu. Methinks as things stand now, Mr. Magu’s time is up at the EFCC.

    • Drama-King

      Well said. My view exactly.

    • paul irumundomon

      Premium Times just did what you were afraid of. They came up with many excuses, how all the complaints, against Magu are not all true. They told Nigerians, of their fact findings, not to be correct, the report from DSS. Can you imagine,a newspaper editors, telling the public, they have superior security information, than the body set up to do just that. We are very close, to having lace sellers in oshodi, give security details to ambassadors in Nigeria.

      • Pat

        No wonder we have senators that are only interested in destroying anti corruption institutions. In Nigeria that the custodians of the law, the judges, could not do the right thing due to corruption how can one be sure SSS are not fighting Magu and EFCC for selfish reason. After all, they are interested in doing EFCC job.

        • paul irumundomon

          SSS is now the one fighting magu and not the curropt senators.

      • Bala

        Paul, you asked above, in false shock, regarding the fact checking report of Premium Times on the false reports of the DSS: “Can you imagine,a newspaper editors, telling the public, they have superior security information, answer to your question now is simple: HAVE YOU NOT SEEN OR HEARD OF SO CALLED AGENCIES OF GOVERNMENT LYING TO CITIZENS?” What do you expect a serious media to do if not expose the lies of security agencies?

        • paul irumundomon

          So you and few others still believed that Premium Times, have all the facts. DSS lied and the senate in their close secession also deceived Nigerians. The confirmation of a Nigerian police flying first class, they also lied, my friend wake up.
          Any police ifficer, who is able to build a house in lagos and abuja, with their salaries, is a thief. I have very many of them as friends, I knew their packets because of our long relationship, and I know too their salaries. We have some that are criminals, I did not say here they are all saints. Magu was found not qualified, by the report submitted to the senate, maybe too, the DSS, as many Nigerians would say is, they too the DSS, are afraid of prosecution from Magu.

    • Bayo Ola

      You are only “blowing” grammar with no logics. What are the facts in the damaging report? That Magu rented a house for 40 million naira? This has been debunked. That he flew on the same plane with an indicted individual before the particular individual was indicted? Whoever is doing Nigerians must be good at it. It is almost an hopeless case. Majority of the leaders are bad leaders. Most of the people are Bad followers. Most of our so called intellectuals have no discerning intellect and are bunch of pseudointellectual

  • John

  • paul irumundomon

    Their number objective, is defeated, act two scene one, come up with another name, a man or woman, who will jettison the interest of the nation, and satisfy buhari and apc.

  • Pat

    So, remove Magu and put “Mugun” as my Yoruba friends will say!

  • bulus

    Abdulahi Sabi, an extremely lousy, childish and shallow individual is spokesman for the Nigerian senate…this is a guy I know..this country is a HUGE joke. The senate President is facing trial for serious violations, corruption yet presides over the senate of the federal republic of Nigeria, yet people write all kinds of senseless trash, it doesn’t occur to them that this is abnormal, people don’t even see it as a problem, they don’t realise that every pronouncement or action he takes is illegal..we have another clown as speaker with heaps of accusations uncleared, the whistleblower is suspended for one year people don’t see this as a very serious issue, the man is presiding over the house…HOW CAN ANYONE IN A RIGHT FRAME OF MIND CALL THIS A SERIOUS NATION? Anti corruption war is a mirage even the President is not himself convinced of this fight. We desperately need a ruthless approach, we are truly a huge joke.

  • tunde008

    Senate have no case against Magu. They are jokers. Magu knows he should be above board to do his job.The senate leadership are clowns. Buhari should deal with these rogue senators destroying our country.If Buhari can not handle these senators then the country is in big trouble.Buhari should be decisive in dealing with the senate otherwise he is not the messiah we thought he was

    • onyearmy

      Really? You are the biggest joker. This points that most of you on the forum are ill educated and misinformed. I’m not surprised going by your name afterall OBJ first dealt with our elected Senators which opened the floodgate and ensuing abyss that have become our lot ever since.

  • OJpo

    IT’S OBVIOUS that Saraki is one of the most influential politicians of our time ,
    according to our President. One would not be surprised with the degree of support he is enjoying in the Corrupt National Assembly. Saraki is Supremely popular within the corrupt Nigerians
    It’s only corrupt person that can lead the 8th Senate successfully.
    They are scared of their shadow, and they are angry because of constituency projects

  • Kevin Peter

    Correct!

  • Daniel

    In a country where 200 million naira is used to CLEAR GRASS ,anyone still defending Buhari needs mental help.

  • SAM .A

    Senate as it stands today have no power to execute its own laws , they have to bank on Mr President to first sign their bill into Law and implement it . PMB is not under any compulsion to implement a law that goes against his interest except the guy is corrupt . President James Madison told John Marshall the 4th Chief Justice of Supreme Court to come down and implement his judgement around early 1800. He was not able to because he had no such powers . The Senate can throw all tantrum they want , Magu stays on , except he is found wanting. That is the difference between executive and Legislative and Supreme Court , in as much as one is not condoning the rascality of executive but the legislature should never take his pound of flesh because many of their members are under investigation . They must stop misuse of their privileges .