After defaulting for a year, Saraki wants ‘few more days’ to disclose NASS budget

Bukola Saraki

Despite failing for over a year to keep his repeated promise of making details of the National Assembly budget public, Senate President Bukola Saraki says he will fulfill that pledge in a “few days’ time”.

Mr. Saraki denied the Senate had reneged in its promise to open the budget concealed since 2010.

“The budget breakdown will be released,” Bamikole Omisore, a spokesperson for the senate president said Tuesday. “Everything is being worked on and in the next couple of days it’ll be published.”

Mr. Omisore said Nigerians should remember that aspects of the budget breakdown had been made public by this newspaper in recent past.

“There was the first batch of the breakdown which PREMIUM TIMES published a few months ago.

“The Senate President is committed to an open and accountable National Assembly and Nigerians will definitely get that. The National Assembly is holding a leadership meeting on the matter, so give us a few days more to publish the details.”

His comments came after a civil society organisation, Enough is Enough Nigeria, said Mr. Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara failed to disclose details of all budgetary allocations to the National Assembly because there was no budget.

“We knew from our engagement with the leadership of the National Assembly that the budget doesn’t exist,” Yemi Adamolekun, Executive Director of EiE Nigeria, told journalists.

Spending by the Nigerian Senate and the House of Representatives have been shrouded in secrecy despite the National Assembly voting an average of N120 billion to itself yearly.

Calls for details of the humongous budgets to be made public were rebuffed until Messrs. Saraki and Dogara were elected last year.

Amid scathing public criticism, the two lawmakers promised that for the first time in years, National Assembly budget would be opened to the public. They never did.

Mr. Saraki, who doubles as the chairman of the National Assembly, gave early indications of his intention to end the practice imposed by his predecessor, David Mark, and throw open the 2016 budget.

But Ms. Adamolekun said she believed the budget breakdown cannot be published because it is so “mysterious” that even most lawmakers have no idea of its existence.

“What has also been confirmed by members of the National Assembly is that they have not seen the budget,” Ms. Adamolekun said.

But she said the lawmakers could still give Nigerians a fair idea of their expenditure by simply publishing details of funds spent from the budget.

“The money gets spent, so they could create a way to disclose all the expenses,” Ms. Adamolekun said.

According to a survey by EiE, nearly eight in 10 Nigerians (76%) said they’re tired of the opacity in the National Assembly and called for a timely imposition of transparency and accountability.

Mr. Dogara’s spokesman, Turaki Hassan, declined comments to PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday evening.

But Mr. Omisore said plans were already underway for a full disclosure of the 2016 budget for the legislature.

In a related development, EiE Nigeria said it had launched free telephone lines to further encourage participation of Nigerians in national affairs.

The lines, 08139861001 and 08139861002, will function as ‘flash’ service lines to push for actions on critical issues such as the need to open the National Assembly.

“The flash service means that upon dialing, the call drops and calls you back immediately,” the group said in a campaign pamphlet. The operators will accept calls from English, Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba and pidgin speakers.

EiE Nigeria, which gets financial backing from Omidyar Network, said it also hoped to expand its current on-air presence from four radio stations to nine before the end of the first quarter of 2017.

  • Burning Spear

    Imagine the rubbish the mumu Yorubas who created the current economic mess by helping the CIA IMPOSE A DAFT LIKE BINGO BUHARI ON US—use their empty janjaweed brains hired by the Fulanis—–to destabilize the country——————-with their faulty Satanic ideas–on national issues—–Again-what in the name of Bingo Buhari is wrong with the Senate President asking for a few more weeks-to enable him present his budget to the Senate and the public? Did it not take Bingo Buhri over 6 months to assemble the current crop of thieves that he hired as Ministers——-?————Can Bingo Buhari point to one thing that he used the 2015 and 16 budgets for?———–Has Bingo Buhari not lied to us severally -that the boko haram war was over and done with———-? IS THAT WAR REALLY OVER?——————————The Yoruba should go look for better things to do with their fake oil money———ti their politics of the belle that they seem to be adept at doing–animals——————–

    • OGK

      Calling Yoruba mumu by you is definitely height of perdition. Even, your forefathers knew that Yoruba are the numero Uno in this country. It is not your fault. I would blame the British who lumped your jungle forefathers with the most sophisticated tribe in Africa in the same country called Nigeria. Whatever tribe you belong, it is evident that you are the lowest of the lowest, the apest of the apes.

  • kolly

  • Tijani

    It’s getting a tad too obvious that Premium Times has lost its much vaunted journalistic objectivity! Shouting for NASS reports only from Senate President Saraki while conveniently forgetting the Green Chamber led by Speaker Dogara for report that is a couple of days late while ignoring the prehistoric woolly mammoth, much larger and far more outstanding, and of grave public interest, namely the 5 years outstanding EFCC audit report, promised to Nigerians by September 30th 2015, an entire year plus ago by Looter Lamorde and his corrupt sidekick Ibrahim Magu? The 2 Ibrahims are certainly giving the name Ibrahim a bad rep! Premium Times please don’t join the idiotically biased Sahara Reporters gravy train otherwise where will Nigerians read real news?

  • Mufutau Abdul-Yakeen

    I think there is no need of revealing the.details of the out-going 2015/2016 budget again. This is because it was characterized with claims and counter claims, inability to abide by the benchmark of crude oil price, refusal to retain Exchange rate of naira to dollar, inability to clarify the issue of budget padding and prevalence of economic recession among others.